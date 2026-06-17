Arsenal legend is selling signed shirts from 99p in historic live auction

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Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is taking time out from his World Cup punditry to host a historic live auction from New York.

The Premier League and World Cup winner is hosting a live auction at 5pm on 17 June when he will be talking about his career, the summer of football action in the States, and his views on the modern game.

He will also be hosting an auction with rare and unique football memorabilia on sale from 99p and fans can bid live on items as they go up for sale.

The evening with one of the greatest midfielders of all time is taking place as part of Ebay’s new ‘Live’ section, which is a live auction hosted by big-name stars.

The Ebay Live auctions are different from the site’s traditional method of selling because items are shown via a live stream and bidding takes place instantly.

The auction will include signed World Cup shirts from legendary players such as Brazil’s Ronaldo, Fabio Cannavaro and Iker Casillas. The shirts, listed here, are listed at just 99p as the starting bid.

Arsenal fans will be able to bid on signed shirts from Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira himself, as well as signed World Cup footballs.

The most popular item of the auction is likely to be a Lionel Messi Argentina shirt from the 2022 World Cup. Messi, who scored a hat trick on his 2026 tournament debut against Algeria to become the joint top scorer in World Cup history, is one of the greatest players of all time and his autographed shirts can fetch tens of thousands of pounds.

The auction also featured signed boots from Luka Modric of Croatia, which could be a popular item in the run up to England’s opening game later in the evening against the Baltic nation.

You can see the full auction and bid on items live at 5pm here.