Harry Maguire believes he knows why Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of England’s squad for the World Cup.

England boss Thomas Tuchel has not been afraid to make bold selection decisions since replacing Gareth Southgate, and it is clear that the respected head coach has his favourites.

And it does not appear that Tuchel is an admirer of former Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold, who has not played for England since June 2025.

Tuchel overlooked Alexander-Arnold for this summer’s World Cup and instead called up Reece James, Tino Livramento and Djed Spence as England’s right-back options.

On Tuesday, Livramento withdrew from England’s squad due to injury, and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah has been called up as his replacement.

Tuchel has been questioned for not calling up Alexander-Arnold or another full-back to replace Livramento, but Maguire thinks Tuchel avoided the ex-Liverpool star because he would have wanted “minimum fuss”.

“When someone drops out like that, I do believe (with) the squad, you want to call up somebody with a minimum of fuss, no real media attention or disruption to the camp,” Maguire said on The Rest is Football.

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“So I do believe when someone did get injured, I don’t think Trent would’ve ever been called up because the questions and everything will be about him, if it’s a big game, it’s about Croatia.

“If he called me up, it (the questions) would be about me, Luke Shaw the same, we’ve been to tournaments and play for big clubs, that’s what you want when you bring someone up on standby.

“Congratulations to Trevoh, I hope he has an impact on the squad.”

Jamie Carragher reveals Trent Alexander-Arnold theory

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, has revealed what Tuchel’s decision with Alexander-Arnold “proves”.

“We know Thomas Tuchel’s stance now regarding Trent,” Carragher said.

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“When you look at some of the players in the squad, it almost looks like he’s picking center-backs who can do a job at right-back rather than an out and out right-back.”

Carragher added: “The way he wants to set his team up – maybe Trent’s strengths don’t get amplified as much in a Tuchel team as much as maybe a Jurgen Klopp team or at Real Madrid.

“I wouldn’t say I’m overly surprised that he hasn’t gone for Trent.

“I said a few weeks ago on this show that he’s picking team harmony, togetherness and spirit over quality and talent, and I think this is another decision that proves that.”

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