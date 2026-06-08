According to reports, Liverpool star Curtis Jones is edging closer to an exit from Anfield, having ‘said yes’ to a move to Inter Milan.

Jones progressed through the ranks at Liverpool, but he has been heavily linked with an exit from his boyhood club over the past year.

This is partly because former Liverpool head coach Arne Slot did not favour him, and he has been heavily linked with several European and Premier League clubs.

The sacking of Slot could give Jones a fresh start at Liverpool under new boss Andoni Iraola, but a summer exit is currently more likely.

Over the weekend, Jones’ Liverpool teammate, Federico Chiesa, revealed that he has advised the centre-midfielder to consider a move to Inter Milan.

“Jones asked me what it’s like living in Italy,” Chiesa claimed.

READ: ‘Close’ – Liverpool chief in ‘advanced talks’ for next move as timeline for exit revealed

“I told him it’s brilliant and the weather’s much better than in Liverpool. Curtis is technically outstanding, Inter are right to be considering him.”

On his own future, Chiesa said: “I want to play regularly, if I don’t find continuity in Premier League I have to look elsewhere.

“The first year of Liverpool I practically didn’t play… I’m going to pre season tour in the USA, then I’ll talk to the club and the new coach Iraola and we’ll see.”

Curtis Jones ‘says yes’ to joining Inter Milan

Now, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Jones has ‘already committed to joining’ Inter Milan, having ‘said yes’ to the Serie A giants.

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The same report claims Jones has decided to ‘reject’ Aston Villa, while he has also turned his nose up at a move to Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Regarding the potential terms of a move to Inter Milan, the report claims: ‘Sources can confirm that the Italian champions have offered around €25million (£21million), while Liverpool continue to insist that €30million (£25million) represents fair value for a player of Jones’ quality and experience.

‘Inter’s stance is heavily influenced by the fact that Jones is entering the final year of his contract.’

And at the weekend, Fabrizio Romano revealed the “deal is on” for Jones and Inter Milan.

“Inter are very interested in Curtis Jones,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Inter are talking to Liverpool. Inter are starting around €20m [£17.3m], Liverpool want more than €30m [£25.9m], maybe including a sell-on clause and bonuses, so there’s still a big gap between Inter and Liverpool, but the deal is on.

“[Jones] is keen on the move and Chiesa said Jones asked him how life is in Italy.”

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