According to reports, Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is ‘to leave’ the Premier League giants this summer as part of a potential exodus.

Basque boss Xabi Alonso recently arrived at Chelsea as Liam Rosenior’s replacement, having seemingly been given more control over transfers than his predecessors after being named manager rather than head coach.

And Alonso has a huge job on his hands at Chelsea, who face a huge rebuild after failing to qualify for Europe ahead of next season.

The Blues face sanctions over their heavy spending and could have to sanction several notable exits to balance the books, with a recent report claiming as many as nine players could leave this summer.

And a new report from BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella claims Slonina is ‘to leave’ Chelsea this summer to have a better chance of playing regularly.

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The report claims:

‘He served as the third-choice option over the past season but is now being allowed to seek a permanent exit from the club over his lack of playing time. ‘Multiple clubs across Europe have expressed an interest, although it remains a negotiation to secure an asking price at a level Chelsea are happy with but that doesn’t deter suitors.’

Marc Cucurella makes decision on next move

Spain international Marc Cucurella has been outspoken against the Chelsea hierarchy this year and has also been linked with an exit.

READ MORE: Man Utd join race for Chelsea star who ‘wants to leave’ as asking price is revealed

A new report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims Cucurella has made it clear that he ‘wants to leave’ the Blues, while Man Utd are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation to provide an alternative to Barcelona.

However, Cucurella has decided to give his ‘priority’ to Barcelona this summer, though a move is not simple.

The report adds:

‘Marc Cucurella (27 years old) prioritises playing for FC Barcelona. However, he knows it’s not something that can be guaranteed in the short term, given that the Catalan club has other transfer priorities, the first of which is signing a centre forward after Robert Lewandowski’s departure upon the expiration of his contract. ‘Furthermore, he understands that his situation is interconnected with Alejandro Balde’s, who must leave for him to enter the club. In any case, what the Catalan full-back is clear about is that he wants to end his time at Chelsea. The best proof of this is that ‘Cucu’ has already informed his club, with whom he has a contract until 2029, of his intention not to continue there.’

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