Rashford breakthrough as Euro giants are ‘willing to match’ Man Utd valuation

Man Utd could be set to net another big payday as Bayern Munich are now willing to match the Red Devils’ valuation of Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford on a season-long loan deal to Barcelona last summer after spending the previous six months on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford has impressed in his time at Barcelona, contributing 14 goals and ten assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, but there have been doubts about whether the Catalan giants will trigger their €30m (£26m) buyout clause in the deal.

There have been rumours that Barcelona have been attempting to renegotiate a deal with Man Utd to lower the price, while the La Liga side have also been rumoured to want a fresh loan.

Giving an update on the situation late in May, as Barcelona were closing in on a deal to sign Newcastle United winger Antony Gordon, journalist Ben Jacobs said on United Stand: “My information is still that Marcus Rashford remains a priority for Barcelona in addition to Anthony Gordon.

“Barca are in talks with Julian Alvarez as well, which might be the one which complicates it for Rashford.

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“Man United’s position is to ignore all of the noise and all of the other signings and keep reiterating to Barcelona that this €30m option to buy is excellent value for money and is well below Rashford’s value!

“Man United do not want Rashford back!”

Man Utd could now have another solution to Rashford’s future this summer with The Sun claiming that Bayern Munich are ‘willing to match’ the Red Devils’ £34.5m valuation of the England international.

But it is his huge salary that is ‘proving to be the biggest stumbling block in finding him a new club’ with Bayern Munich not having the ‘same enthusiasm’ for paying Rashford’s wages.

It is understood that Bayern Munich are ‘hesitating to pay those wages given that Rashford would not be a guaranteed starter at the Allianz Arena’ with Luis Diaz likely to start ahead of the Man Utd forward.

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Rashford has been telling new Barcelona signing Gordon, who has signed from Newcastle, what to expect from his new team-mates and club on England duty.

Gordon told talkSPORT: “He was just telling me how good the lads are there, the team spirit that they have, which I heard already from the people in Barca.

“So I’m really looking forward to joining up with them. He was also telling me about the city, places to live.

“He’s a lovely guy, very caring. So he was just giving me a bit of information.”

On the move to Barca itself, he added: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind of two weeks, but the best two weeks I’ve ever had for me and my family.

“It’s been really good because I’ve told them from a very young age, I said in my interview, that I would get to this point. But they were saying to me, congrats and stuff and this and that.

“I’m not satisfied at all to just play for Barcelona. I want to win everything. This is where my career begins in my mind. So I’m at the stage I always said I was going to be.

“Now I need to get to the next level again.”

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