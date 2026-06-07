Anthony Gordon may have moved to Barcelona at the expense of Marcus Rashford.

Anthony Gordon has opened up on discussions with Marcus Rashford following his move to Barcelona, possibly at the expense of his England international teammate.

Gordon secured his £70m transfer from Newcastle to the Catalan giants last weekend in a move which has raised doubts over Rashford’s future at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are refusing to take up the £26m option they have to sign Rashford on a permanent basis from Manchester United after he managed 14 goals and 14 assists on loan last season.

Rashford is currently refusing to consider other clubs and United don’t want him back at Old Trafford, meaning is future is in limbo as he prepares for the World Cup with England.

READ MORE: Anthony Gordon to Barcelona is a bemusing but welcome move for Tuchel and England

Given Gordon has been signed to play in his position on the left wing, the atmosphere could have been tense when the pair arrived in America for Three Lions duty, but the former Newcastle star insists “very caring” Rashford was just filling him in on what he can expect at Barcelona.

Gordon told talkSPORT: “He was just telling me how good the lads are there, the team spirit that they have, which I heard already from the people in Barca.

“So I’m really looking forward to joining up with them. He was also telling me about the city, places to live.

“He’s a lovely guy, very caring. So he was just giving me a bit of information.”

On the move to Barca itself, he added: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind of two weeks, but the best two weeks I’ve ever had for me and my family.

“It’s been really good because I’ve told them from a very young age, I said in my interview, that I would get to this point. But they were saying to me, congrats and stuff and this and that.

“I’m not satisfied at all to just play for Barcelona. I want to win everything. This is where my career begins in my mind. So I’m at the stage I always said I was going to be.

“Now I need to get to the next level again.”

READ MORE: Anthony Gordon to Barcelona could spark five transfer domino effect involving Liverpool and Arsenal

‘Couldn’t care less’ about shirt number

England boss Thomas Tuchel gave a possible hint as to who might start on the left wing between Rashford and Gordon when the shirt numbers were handed out.

While Rashford was given No.11, Gordon will wear the No.18 for the tournament.

Gordon added: “I couldn’t care less. I think if you go through this team, you could put any player 1-11. We’re all good enough. We’ve all got a case to feel like we’re the best in many ways.

“So I couldn’t care less about the number. I’m here to win for England. I don’t care about me individually, or me personally. It’s not about me.

“It’s about the team. So give me whatever number you want to give me. I couldn’t care less.”

Gordon did not play for Newcastle in the final weeks of the season when it became evident that he would be leaving and admits it’s taking him some time to get back to full fitness.

He said: “I think even when you have two days off football, you feel like you never played a game. It’s crazy. You lose your touch, you lose everything. So not playing for a couple of weeks was difficult, but I’ve trained really well.

“I was fitter than I thought in that game. I’m on track really well, really. It’s difficult because the pitch was dry. So even getting your touch right and just getting used to that was tough.

“But we got there, still thought we created some chances. We haven’t played together for a while. So it’s just getting back in that rhythm.”