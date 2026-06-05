Bayern Munich could encounter a ‘little problem’ in contract talks with Harry Kane as they consider moves for Marcus Rashford or Gabriel Martinelli.

Bayern stormed to the Bundesliga title under Vincent Kompany, beat Stuttgart in the final to win the DFB-Polkal and reached the Champions League semi-final, where they were knocked out 6-5 on aggregate by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

England captain Kane scored an absurd 61 goals in 51 games in all competitions and it therefore comes as no surprise that the Bundesliga side have no desire to sell him to Barcelona this summer, as reported by Bayern insider Christian Falk.

He wrote on his website: ‘FC Bayern do not want to sell the fantastic Kane! They’ve already started talks over a new contract.

‘The only question on the table is how long this new contract will be. Is it just one year, one year with an option, or will Harry Kane ask for longer?

‘This could be a little problem, but in the end, they really want to keep the striker. He’s had a fantastic season and is clearly very important for Vincent Kompany’s team.

‘So Barcelona are going to have to search for another solution if Julian Alvarez doesn’t work out.’

Bayern’s winger chase

Bayern are looking to add a new winger to their ranks this summer and after missing out on Anthony Gordon, who completed a £70m move to Barcelona before the World Cup, they’ve been linked with Marcus Rashford as the Catalans refuse to take up their £26m buy option from Manchester United.

On Rashford, Falk wrote: ‘When I spoke to Bayern previously, weeks before, there was always a NOT TRUE on Marcus Rashford.

‘However, there was the idea of signing Anthony Gordon, but the ex-Newcastle star is now at Barcelona, and so Rashford could now be on the market.

‘I think for Bayern, it wouldn’t be a problem to pay the stated price tag of €40m [£34.5m], which Barcelona don’t appear to be able to pay all at once. For Bayern, this would be no problem.

‘But the one big problem is the high salary, as FC Bayern doesn’t want to be forking out a big wage for a backup signing. The name is interesting, but let’s see what happens with the other candidates.

‘I personally don’t think he’s an option for Bayern right now, but it’s worth remembering that Luis Diaz wasn’t the first-choice signing last summer (the club had three or four players ahead of him on the list).

‘So I won’t say no for sure, but it’s not hot at the minute.’

Gabriel Martinelli has also emerged as an option for Bayern as Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian this summer, but Falk claims that although the German side are interested they’re ‘going for players who don’t have such a big name’ as ‘they want to develop a player in the position’.