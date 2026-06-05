Incoming Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is looking to hijack a Man Utd transfer as he targets West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, according to reports.

The Red Devils are well underway with their summer recruitment after Michael Carrick guided Man Utd to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

That has given them Champions League qualification ahead of next season and a huge boost in their potential transfer power this summer.

Widespread reports have indicated that Man Utd are already closing in on their first deal of the summer with Atalanta midfielder Ederson set to sign, although a deal could have to wait until July to be completed.

Man Utd still want at least one more midfielder, maybe two, while a left-back and a left-winger are also the priorities as a minimum this summer.

Lots of names have been linked to Man Utd with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and more understood to be possible targets.

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However, earlier this week, West Ham midfielder Fernandes emerged as their ‘next summer signing’ after Ederson, according to Man Utd reporter Ross Harwood on X.

Harwood wrote on X on Tuesday: “Talks for Mateus Fernandes to now accelerate

“Man Utd ideally looking to agree deal around £45m

“Player to request the move to push clubs to agree, already given verbal agreement on personal terms

“Expectation for this to be next summer signing after Ederson done deal.”

BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone revealed on Wednesday that he “would be surprised” if Man Utd didn’t get a deal over the line for Fernandes.

Stone told BBC Sport: “I would be surprised if the deal for Mateus Fernandes didn’t get done. I believe the club are in a bit of a stand off with West Ham United at the moment, who are adamant they don’t have to sell and want £80m.

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“However, that seems to be another deal that could be done reasonably quickly because Fernandes, like Ederson, didn’t actually make the cut for the World Cup.

“I also get the sense that if Manchester United could do a deal which would see Manuel Ugarte leave the club in some way, shape or form, then that would suit all parties.”

The Man Utd target is on Mourinho’s ‘list’ for the summer

But Mourinho could ruin any Man Utd plans with Spanish newspaper AS claiming that the West Ham midfielder is on the Portuguese coach’s ‘list’ for the summer.

Mourinho ‘wants him, and Real Madrid is already making moves to please the manager’ with Fernandes ‘also on the shortlist for Liverpool and Arsenal’.

The report adds: ‘West Ham’s relegation facilitates a possible deal for the Portuguese midfielder, as does the clear and evident improvement in the relationship between Real Madrid and Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, Jose Mourinho, and many others such as Vitinha, Joao Neves , and Lamine Yamal. It is true that the owner of the English club is reluctant to witness an exodus of his main assets, but he also acknowledges that relegation does not favour the continuity of his best players.’

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