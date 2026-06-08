Man Utd have ‘offered’ a huge sum to sign Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Man City, according to reports.

The Red Devils are on a high after Michael Carrick led them to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Man Utd will now have a boosted transfer budget and be able to attract a better calibre of player due to more players being attracted to Champions League football.

And the Red Devils have already sealed one transfer this summer with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Atalanta midfielder Ederson is “officially a Man Utd player”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd have formally completed their first signing of the summer. The ‘here we go’ arrived a few days ago, but now all documents have been signed between Man Utd and Atalanta for Ederson. The Brazilian midfielder is officially a Man Utd player from today.

“What remains now is for Ederson to travel to England after his holidays, complete his formal medical and sign his contract. I am told that an initial unofficial medical already took place with Atalanta’s authorisation and everything was positive. The agreement between Ederson and Man Utd has been in place for months, as the player only wanted this move.

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“The agreement between the clubs has now also been completed in writing. In terms of an official announcement and seeing Ederson holding the Man Utd shirt, we need a little more patience while the final formalities are completed. However, all paperwork is now signed and Man Utd have secured their first midfield signing of the summer.

“Man Utd are not stopping there. They want at least one more midfielder and work is already taking place behind the scenes. After completing the Ederson deal, the club will continue to push for further additions in that area.”

Man Utd ‘offer crazy sum’ for Tonali

The Italian transfer expert also revealed last week that Man Utd transfer target Tonali is wanted by Premier League rivals Man City and Arsenal.

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Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester City remain in talks for Elliot Anderson after first bid rejected but Forest want more than 100m. Understand Sandro Tonali is emerging as strong option for Man City if Anderson deal can’t get done. Arsenal are also keen on Tonali.’

And now Italian website TuttoMercatoWeb insists that Newcastle have been ‘offered a crazy sum’ by Man Utd as a trio of Premier League sides chase the midfielder.

The Magpies ‘are asking €115 million to part with the former AC Milan midfielder’ and now Man Utd ‘ready to accommodate the Saudi-owned club’s demands’.

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