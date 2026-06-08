Andoni Iraola is being backed to sign seven new signings in the summer transfer market as Liverpool look to address “major issues”, according to reports.

The Reds appointed Iraola last week after Arne Slot was sacked following a disappointing second season for the Dutchman, who won the Premier League in his first campaign at Anfield.

Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet will arrive for pre-season after completing a deal in January – but Liverpool have already lost Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson from their squad this summer.

Liverpool spent over £400m on new signings last summer, which didn’t work out, but the Reds are looking to spend a good amount again when the transfer window re-opens on Monday June 15.

And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that Iraola could need a huge amount of money in the summer for as many as seven signings.

Brown told Football Insider: “Iraola is going to face some major issues immediately.

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“We were expecting his arrival to be announced, so he will already have assessed his squad, and he will know there are problems there.

“I would say there are probably six or seven positions with players already in need of replacing.

“Look through the team one by one: Alisson could be leaving, we know Robertson and Konate are going, Van Dijk is 34 and ageing now, and they need a right-back.

“Further up the pitch, Salah has gone, and Ekitike is out until next year with this injury, so there’s another two players needing to be replaced.

“Already, that’s multiple key positions that need dealing with, and the manager will know that better than anybody, he will be prepared.

“It’s now about whether he will get that backing, and I expect he will, to make the changes that need to be made.

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“Ultimately, the goal for Iraola at Liverpool is going to be to make them successful again, but to do that, he’s going to need a lot of support.”

John Barnes insists that Liverpool fans “need to be careful what they wish for” after they contributed to getting Slot sacked at Anfield.

Barnes told Betfred: “That’s modern football. The owners, the chief exec and the rest of the hierarchy don’t sack managers, the fans do. If the fans lose faith in you, then unfortunately for all managers, this decision has to be taken. I’m sure they wouldn’t have wanted to do it but it’s the fans that decided and that’s unfair in my opinion.

“If [Andoni] Iraola comes in now and loses a few games, are they going to sack him? And then sack the next manager. I support the club and the decisions they make, but I’m hoping the fans will have a lot more patience with the next manager.

“We don’t want to go down the route that Manchester United have been down. Mikel Arteta finished 8th, 8th and then 5th and his club didn’t sack him and look where they are now? Liverpool fans need to be careful what they wish for.”

On Iraola, Barnes added: “Well the previous manager was the right man for the job and it turned out the way it did. Iraola will only be the right man for the job if he’s supported when times get tough. I’m sure Iraola can do a good job, absolutely.”

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