According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are making a ‘new official bid’ for Manchester United target Elliot Anderson.

Anderson has emerged as one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League, having shone for Nottingham Forest over the past two seasons.

And it has been clear for months that Anderson is likely to secure a move to a Big Six club this summer, with Man City and Man Utd seemingly most interested in signing him.

The England international has been named as a leading target for the two Manchester clubs, but Romano insists Man City are his most likely destination.

Earlier this month, respected reporter David Ornstein have had an ‘opening offer’ for Anderson ‘rejected’ by Nottm Forest, but Romano claims they have a ‘new official bid’ ready.

READ: Bernardo Silva to Chelsea? Predicting where the best 2026 free agents will go



Romano said on X: ‘Manchester City are preparing a new official bid to be sent soon to Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson.

‘#MCFC confident to get the deal done after leading the race for months, since March.

‘Man United still keen but City ahead & optimistic.’

Man City want to sign Elliot Anderson “as soon as possible” as Man Utd hijack looms

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano added that Man City “maintain their confidence” and “feel that their player wants the move”, while they “will try to close the deal as soon as possible”.

READ MORE: Best No.10s available for transfer this summer: Arsenal target Rogers one of five English players



Over the weekend, Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall claimed United could yet land Anderson if Man City pulled away from the deal and United “outbid their neighbours”.

“No development from a United point of view,” Marshall told Manchester Evening News on Man Utd’s interest in Anderson.

“Manchester City reportedly had a bid rejected earlier this week and it is still City who lead the chase. The Etihad remains Anderson’s preference.

“If the sums don’t work for City then United could certainly come back into the frame. They have shown a willingness to outbid their neighbours before, although whether that would happen under this regime isn’t as clear-cut.”

It has been suggested that Forest want at least £100m for Anderson, but ex-Man City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips feels they may have to settle for a lower fee.

Wright-Phillips told Betway: “I think he’s a fantastic player, but the problem you’ve got in football is owners are now slapping those price tags on players, whether they think they’re worth it or not. It’s just a matter of this is how much we want for him.

“But it’s an interesting situation because the most City have spent on a player is £100m, and that was a one-off anyway. It would surprise me to see any team in England go in at that price.

“But he will be a sought-after player by all the top clubs because he’s that good at what he does.”

READ NEXT: Alvarez, Osimhen, Kroupi: Arsenal, Chelsea targets in ranking of top 10 available strikers

