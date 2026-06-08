Morgan Gibbs-White, Phil Foden and Ethan Nwaneri could all move clubs in the summer transfer window

Here are the top 10 best attacking midfielders/No.10s available to sign in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Half of these players are English, but only one was deemed good enough for Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, while another two are Portuguese and based in their home country.

There are also a trio of Bundesliga gems to round out the top 10 of 10s. Here goes…

10) Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

It will be interesting to see what essentially one year out of the game does to Elliott, whose year on loan at Aston Villa from Liverpool went beyond the word embarrassing.

There is actually a decent chance Elliott gets a second chance at Liverpool following Andoni Iraola’s appointment as Arne Slot’s replacement. Slot wasn’t having Elliott, which was made even clearer when he decided not to rescue the player from his Villa nightmare in January.

Last summer, Elliott wanted out so he could spread his wings elsewhere; Villa felt perfect and staying at Anfield to be a bit-part player made little sense. After playing only nine times in 2025/26, he would probably take that now.

Regardless, there is no doubt Liverpool would sell for the right price and their level of sympathy for Elliott might see him leave for a modest fee. Leipzig were reportedly interested last summer and Liverpool want Yan Diomande. Do you see what we are getting at?

9) Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

Max Dowman is the main reason people have forgotten how good Nwaneri is and how good Nwaneri can be. The boy is special.

But is he available? Unfortunately for Arsenal supporters, very probably.

There is a strong chance Nwaneri is sacrificed as a book-balancing operation and if that does happen, the buying club will strike gold.

8) Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP)

Now a leading player in the Portuguese league, former Wolves player Trincao scored 13 and assisted 18 across all competitions in 2025/26 and will be at the World Cup with Portugal, where you can expect to see him quite far down the pecking order due to Roberto Martinez’s quite ludicrous midfield.

Trincao is capable of playing as a No.10 or on the right wing, where he can cut onto his spectacular left peg.

7) Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen)

Maza is a very exciting player whose numbers don’t do him any justice. After a Bundesliga campaign in which he scored three goals and provided five assists, the Algerian international could fly under the radar of clubs in need of a new star in the middle of the park.

He is capable of playing deeper and at centre-forward, which makes Maza a very intriguing proposition.

6) Can Uzun (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Turkey international Uzun scored eight and assisted two in 21 Bundesliga games in 2025/26 and is one to watch at this summer’s World Cup.

His versatility draws comparisons to Maza as Uzun can also play up front but also offers an option on either flank.

Under contract until 2029, Frankfurt will hold out for a significant fee if clubs make the call this summer. A big tournament in North America will do them nicely.

5) Rodrigo Mora (FC Porto)

One of the most sought-after young playmakers in Europe, Mora will hope to avoid the same fate as Fabio Vieira when he makes the move to a big club in a top-five league.

There is much more hype around Mora now than there ever was for Vieira, whose move to Arsenal in 2022 came out of nowhere.

Mora could move to a completely different-looking Arsenal team or perhaps Real Madrid or Barcelona. He is really rated that highly.

Mora turned 19 in May and already has Primeira Liga and UEFA Nations League titles to his name, as well as the Portuguese top flight’s Player of the Month award for April 2025.

4) Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig)

Baumgartner turns 27 in August and has really begun to establish himself as an excellent player in the Bundesliga. It feels like if a big move was going to happen, it has to go down this summer.

The 2024 Austrian Footballer of the Year has scored 19 goals in 58 caps for Austria and managed 13 goals and nine assists in 33 Bundesliga matches in 2025/26.

3) Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Robbed of a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, Gibbs-White rightfully takes his place on the podium here.

Gibbs-White and Forest were miles off it in the first half of the season but, following Vitor Pereira’s arrival, the 26-year-old became the best version of himself, finishing the campaign with 15 league goals, 12 of which came from January 2026.

There was huge controversy surrounding Tottenham’s pursuit of Gibbs-White last summer as a secret release clause was identified and triggered, prompting Forest to threaten legal action. Clubs will tread carefully when dealing with Evangelos Marinakis over a deal to sign Gibbs-White, and we suspect the club’s owner will be fielding a few calls this summer.

2) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

The English/Our League bias is real.

You could argue that Foden at his best is comfortably top of such a ranking, but Foden at his best is not something we have seen for over two years now, and Foden at his best would not be available for transfer.

The time feels right for Foden to move on from City, yet we have zero clue where he would go. The important thing is that he is playing regular football, and with Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki clearly better players for City right now, it’s unlikely Foden will be a regular Premier League starter next season.

Out of every player on this list, Foden feels the least likely to move clubs. Chances are, player and club decide to spend one more year together and go from there. Even if his contract expires in 2027.

1) Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Until Rogers comes out and says he is not leaving, we are considering him available…for an extortionate price. There is simply too much noise to ignore him completely. It might take nine figures, but there’s a decent chance Arsenal are prepared to pay that.

Rogers looked knackered for a few months before finding his second wind for Villa’s crucial run-in, which included wins over Liverpool to secure fourth place in the Premier League and Freiburg to win the Europa League.

That trophy means Villa are back in the Champions League next season – another reason to believe Rogers has no intention of leaving.

We’re not convinced he will be quite so committed if Arsenal accelerate their interest, though.

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