Juventus had added Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to their shortlist of summer transfer options, according to reports.

The Toffees had a solid season under David Moyes as they stayed well away from relegation and even flirted with European qualification towards the end of the season.

In the end, 13th-placed Everton finished four points off the final European spot in the Premier League with the Europa Conference League qualifcation going to eighth place.

Pickford has once again been impressing in between the sticks for Everton and earned his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup, which starts in three days.

And now Italian website TuttoJuve claim that Juventus are ‘evaluating’ a potential move for Everton star Pickford as they look for a new number one.

The England goalkeeper ‘offers experience and leadership, but the move carries some risks’ as the Turin club continues to ‘explore the goalkeeping market in search of the right player for the future’.

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On a positive, the report claims that ‘Pickford would bring personality and the ability to play under pressure, essential qualities for a club aiming to return to competitiveness at the highest levels.’

Picking out some negatives of a potential deal for Juventus, the report added: ‘The English goalkeeper has often alternated excellent performances with errors that have fueled debate among insiders and fans. Throughout his career, especially in his first seasons at Everton, some incidents have highlighted a certain inconsistency in his handling of the most crucial moments of the match. Although he has significantly improved his performance in recent years, some doubts continue to arise when it comes to entrusting him with the goal of a club with ambitions of reaching the top.’

TuttoJuve also cite the potential ‘high cost’ of a deal and the ‘adjustment period’ of moving to Serie A as other possible down sides to a deal.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Harry Watkinson, speaking exclusively to Football365, insists that Pickford ‘has no desire’ to leave Everton this summer.

He said: “Signed new contract until 2029 last October, settled in Merseyside and has no desire to leave Everton. One of Everton’s most important players and won’t let him go.”

Pickford will start the tournament in goal for England for the fifth consecutive tournament when the Three Lions kick off their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17.

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On that, Pickford said: “I take a lot of pride in it. There have been a lot of keepers challenging along the way and I credit myself for improving week-in week-out at Everton.

“I always give myself targets to improve and there is nothing better than putting the England shirt on. Everyone knows how passionate I am and that is immense pride for me and my family.”

After Tuchel excluded a few surprise names for the summer tournament, Pickford added: “Every squad evolves. Even 2018, my first World Cup, we were six or seven or maybe eight at our first tournament.

“It’s unfortunate for the lads that don’t get picked but I’m not the manager and don’t have to make those decisions.

“I put myself in contention and work hard like everyone else but the competition is there with England. The manager picks the final squad and we believe in the manager.

“We know we have to work hard and that is what we are doing.”

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