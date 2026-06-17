Tottenham have struck a ‘complete agreement’ on personal terms with Sandro Tonali, according to a report, with the second phase of a £212m triple signing now advancing.

On the back of successive 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League, it’s finally dawned on Tottenham the need for major change is very real.

The first step was hiring an elite manager in Roberto De Zerbi who slotted in as the third highest paid boss in the Premier League behind only Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta. With Pep subsequently leaving Manchester City, De Zerbi only trails Premier League winner Arteta.

Experience was identified as something Tottenham’s squad sorely lacked. That has already been remedied through the twin free agent pick-ups of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

Next up is paying big fees for proven Premier League players, and in those cases, committing to high salaries too.

The first deal in what’s shaping up to be a £212m triple signing was sealed on Tuesday night when Tottenham agreed to pay £52m for Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke.

That figure is surprising given the Dutch international only has one year left on his deal on the south coast.

Nevertheless, Spurs identified a perfect player for De Zerbi – he managed Van Hecke at Brighton – and spared no expense when acting swiftly and decisively.

News of that agreement came just 24 hours after Tottenham thrust themselves into pole position to sign Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali.

Early positive talks with the Italy international were held, with De Zerbi understood to be driving the move and representing a huge pull factor for Tonali.

Not only is the Italian connection obvious, but both De Zerbi and Tonali hail from the same city of Brescia, which Fabrizio Romano has claimed is proving pivotal in this instance.

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Sandro Tonali to Tottenham latest – ‘complete agreement’ struck

When taking to YouTube overnight, transfer guru Romano delivered a wholly positive update for Spurs and their hopes of smashing their transfer record for Tonali.

“Sandro Tonali WANTS to go to Tottenham, so he’s keen on the move,” he declared. “I don’t think there’s going to be any problem with the player, financially or in terms of the contract.

“Also because the connection between Tonali and De Zerbi is very clear, both from the same city of Brescia, so the connection is very, very good.”

Romano concluded by noting Tottenham will make direct contact with Newcastle to discuss the transfer fee and deal structure “soon”.

And on Wednesday morning, an emphatic, albeit unverified, update from X account Krrish claimed a ‘complete agreement’ between Spurs and Tonali is now in place.

The account which boasts over 60,000 followers wrote: “Tottenham Hotspur have reached a complete AGREEMENT with Sandro Tonali and his camp over personal terms!

“Total agreement in-place over a FIVE-YEAR contract until June 2031, with important salary that will make Tonali the highest paid player at the club!

“Sandro Tonali wants to join Spurs, he has APPROVED of the project after discussions with Roberto De Zerbi. No European Football is NOT an issue for Tonali!”

Regarding the transfer fee, Ben Jacobs claimed Newcastle are demanding £100m, but that figure won’t necessarily have to be made up entirely of guaranteed payments.

He wrote on X: “Bid of around £85m plus add-ons taking the package to around £100m expected to be considered by #NUFC.”

As it stands, Spurs’ current most expensive buy remains Dominic Solanke at just £65m (add-ons included). Tonali would obliterate that mark.

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Savinho to complete £212m triple coup

Van Hecke (£52m) and Tonali (£100m) could also be joined in north London by Savinho by way of a £60m switch from Man City.

The Brazilian winger has approved a move to Spurs who he was open to joining when they first came calling last summer.

The difference this time around is Man City have now given their own green light to Savinho’s sale.

The Daily Mail recently claimed club-to-club discussions over a £60m transfer are now ‘advancing’.

West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville is a back-up target to Savinho if Spurs fail to get a deal with Man City over the line.

Summerville is valued at £50m by the Hammers and is also a wanted man at Old Trafford.