Fabrizio Romano says ‘Arsenal have called for weeks’ for €100m ‘superstar’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have been calling for weeks to get a deal done to bring Sandro Tonali to the Emirates Stadium, but Tottenham Hotspur have now entered the race for the Newcastle United midfielder.

With Newcastle enduring a hugely disappointing 2025/26 campaign, Tonali’s days at St. James’ Park are likely to be numbered.

Arsenal were offered the chance to sign Tonali on the final day of the January transfer window.

Eventually, the Italy international midfielder stayed at St. James’ Park, but Arsenal remain keen on Tonali.

Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season under manager Mikel Arteta, want to reinforce their midfield in the summer transfer window, with sporting director Andrea Berta keen for the Gunners to build on their success.

Transfer guru Romano has revealed that Arsenal have been calling for Tonali for weeks, with Manchester City also in the race for the 26-year-old.

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However, both Arsenal and Man City are now facing stiff competition from Tottenham for Tonali.

According to Romano, Tottenham are keen on a 2026 summer deal for the former AC Milan star, with Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi driving the north London club’s interest in the Italian, who was described as “a superstar player” by Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson on talkSPORT on February 4.

Arsenal and Tottenham competing for Sandro Tonali

Romano said about Tonali on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham today have entered the race very strong, very concrete, very determined to sign Sandro Tonali.

“And if Tottenham got this strong, my understanding is that it’s because Sandro Tonali is – important point of this video, important point of this information – keen on a move to Tottenham.

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“Sandro Tonali is open to joining Tottenham.

“Sandro Tonali is ready to join Spurs, even without European football, even after a terrible season for Tottenham Hotspur, Tonali is attracted by the project, wants to play for Roberto De Zerbi.

“And so the possibility to say Tonali at Tottenham is really serious, is really concrete/

“Then let’s wait for the negotiation club-to-club.

“The understanding is that it could take around €100million package to sign Sandro Tonali, so around £85million.

“Let’s see, let’s follow the story, but Tottenham are going very strong.

“Arsenal have called for weeks, Manchester City in contact for weeks, but now Tottenham going all in for Sandro Tonali, the wanted player by Roberto De Zerb to step up the project and to show the ambition of their view.

“So, keep an eye on this one.”

Tonali, who won Serie A with Milan in the 2021/22 season, is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2028.

The Italian midfielder has made 110 appearances for Newcastle so far in his career, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

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