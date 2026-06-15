Arsenal have decided not to pursue their interest in Mateus Fernandes, with West Ham United’s £80million valuation of the midfielder deemed ‘excessive’ for the Gunners.

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Fernandes from West Ham in the summer transfer window.

The report claimed that Arsenal have ‘made contact’ with West Ham over a potential deal for the Portugal international midfielder.

The Gunners were reportedly considering making a ‘formal’ bid for Fernandes.

With West Ham having been relegated from the Premier League, the London club are unlikely to be able to hold onto Fernandes.

Arsenal decide against signing Mateus Fernandes

However, Arsenal have now decided to abandon their pursuit of Fernandes.

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According to The Mirror, ‘West Ham’s £80m asking price for Mateus Fernandes is deemed excessive’ for Arsenal, who are now focusing on a deal for Lille starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi instead.

Arsenal’s stance on Fernandes will also boost Man Utd in their quest to bring the West Ham star to Old Trafford.

Like Arsenal, Man Utd, too, are in contact with Fernandes’s agents, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are trying to do a deal for less than the Hammers’ asking price.

Romano said about Fernandes on his YouTube channel last week: “My understanding remains £85million the price of the player.

“Obviously, they would love, from West Ham, to have several clubs at the table to drive the price up, but at the moment still an open situation, the one of Mateus Fernandes.

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“Real Madrid, genuine interest, a name indicated by Jose Mourinho, but they signed Bernardo Silva, so there are many midfielders at Real Madrid right now, and that’s why, at the moment, for Real Madrid, interest, yes, contact, yes, but still nothing advanced.

“Manchester United are in official negotiations with the agent of the player, talking about the contract, and Manchester United are also in contact with West Ham to discuss about the transfer fee.

“Man Utd are not going to pay completely crazy money, so Man Utd want to understand if there is the possibility to restructure the deal, maybe a lower fee than £85m, but maybe adding some add-ons and try to find a different structure.

“So, talks ongoing on Mateus Fernandes.

“There are more clubs also interested, so it’s not only Utd and Real Madrid, but Man Utd are there.

“Man Utd are interested, Man Utd are working on it, and so for sure, an interesting situation to follow.”

Liverpool have also pulled out of the race for Fernandes, who scored five goals and gave five assists in 42 matches in all competitions for West Ham last season.

Real Madrid, too, believe that Fernandes will join Man Utd, according to The Sun.

According to El Debate, while new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho would personally like to bring Fernandes to Estadio Bernabeu in the summer transfer window, the Spanish and European giants do not want to pay the £80m fee for the youngster.

The Spanish publication has reported: ‘The Portuguese manager is also requesting the signing of young Mateus Fernandes.

‘The problem is that his price tag is currently a major obstacle.

‘West Ham are asking for €93 million (£80m, $107.6m), and Real Madrid will never reach that figure.

‘The big English clubs will always pay more, and only a firm stance from the young Portuguese manager would allow him to arrive at the Bernabeu.

‘Maintaining that position isn’t easy, because West Ham have been relegated to the Championship and need money.

‘It’s not impossible, but it’s complicated.’

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