According to reports, Brighton are now ‘ready’ to make a ‘third offer’ to sign Tottenham Hotspur starlet Luka Vuskovic this summer.

Brighton are looking to pull off a major coup with the signing of Vuskovic, who emerged as one of Europe’s standout young centre-backs during the 2025/26 campaign.

The 19-year-old, who is part of Croatia’s World Cup squad, joined Tottenham for around £12m in 2023 from Hadjuk Split.

Vuskovic is yet to make his senior debut for the north London outfit, but he shone for Bundesliga side Hamburg in his loan spell this season. He scored six goals in his 28 appearances for the German outfit.

And his form for Hamburg has caught the attention of clubs around Europe, so Tottenham face losing him this summer.

READ: Tottenham ‘ahead of’ Liverpool for £39m ‘bargain’ signing amid Van Hecke ‘collapse’ claim

Initially, it was widely reported that Spurs would push to keep Vuskovic beyond this summer, but a report earlier this month claimed they have made a ‘U-turn’ and would be open to selling him to Brighton or another club if their asking price is met.

On Saturday evening, German reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that Brighton have failed with an offer worth 35 million euros for Vuskovic, though he has a ‘verbal agreement’ with the Premier League side.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘BREAKING | Understand Tottenham have immediately rejected Brighton’s €35m offer for Luka Vuskovic.

‘A new offer from Brighton is very likely to follow.

‘As revealed, a verbal agreement between Brighton and Vuskovic is already in place. Brighton are currently the most concrete club in the race.’

READ MORE: ‘I’m hearing’ – Jacobs reveals Tottenham desire Chelsea star who ‘wants to stay’

Tottenham set ‘valuation’ as Brighton ‘ready third offer’

And on Sunday, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed that Tottenham’s ‘valuation’ for Vuskovic has been set at £60m, presumably to try to price Brighton and others out of a deal.

The report claims:

‘Brighton’s opening proposal, understood to be worth around £30million, was initially met with resistance from Tottenham. Indeed, Spurs’ early position was that Vuskovic’s value was closer to double that figure, at almost £60m, given the enormous potential they believe he possesses. ‘Yet sources indicate the player’s camp have privately communicated that such a valuation is viewed as somewhat excessive at this stage of his career.’

Now, Football Insider are reporting that Brighton are ‘ready’ to submit a ‘third offer’ for Vuskovic, though they do not state how much this bid will be worth.

The report adds: ‘The Seagulls are understood to be readying an “improved” offer for their “top target”, having seen their second bid of £30million knocked back by the Lilywhites. Their pursuit of the 19-year-old is closely linked to Spurs’ attempts to buy Jan Paul van Hecke, with one deal potentially set to trigger the other as talks progress.

‘Tottenham are extremely reluctant to sell Vuskovic, but there is a growing belief that the player himself is keen to make the switch to the Amex Stadium.’

READ NEXT: Liverpool star ‘announces’ decision to leave as Tottenham ‘lead race’ to sign him with £60m ‘offer’