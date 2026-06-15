Roberto De Zerbi took over at Tottenham towards the end of last season.

Tottenham are keen on bringing Liam Delap to north London from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season as a 1-0 win over Everton was enough to keep them up.

18th-placed West Ham finished just two points behind them and Tottenham are now determined to have a good summer and make sure they aren’t in a survival fight again next term.

They have already made an excellent start by sealing the free transfers of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi from Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively.

Tottenham have also made two bids for Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, while Manchester City winger Savinho is reportedly high on their list of priorities.

A striker is another position they are looking to fill and transfer journalist Jacobs has revealed Tottenham are interested in Chelsea centre-forward Delap, who had a disappointing first season in west London.

READ: Tottenham ‘ahead of’ Liverpool for £39m ‘bargain’ signing amid Van Hecke ‘collapse’ claim

Jacobs said on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel: “I think that Liam Delap could be one to watch from Chelsea, another club that Tottenham wouldn’t normally do too much business with.

“Newcastle, Everton, Tottenham, the three clubs that like Delap. Before we can clarify whether anything is going to develop there, Delap wants to stay and fight for his place, so he’s going to understand where he is in this pecking order, with Joao Pedro number one under Xabi Alonso, who is going to be the number two striker?

“Is it still going to be Delap? Is it alternatively going to be Nico Jackson, who’s coming back from a loan spell at Bayern? I think unlikely, but Jackson wants pre-season to see if he can change the new manager’s mind.

“Once all that falls into place, if Delap is available on the market, Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham are the three Premier League clubs I’m hearing.”

Brazilian striker could be “collateral damage” – Murphy

Richarlison could be one forward to make way for Delap with former Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy predicting the Brazilian could be “collateral damage” under Roberto De Zerbi.

READ: Liverpool star ‘announces’ decision to leave as Tottenham ‘lead race’ to sign him with £60m ‘offer’

Murphy told Goal: “I think so. The problem is [Dominic] Solanke has got lots of attributes that De Zerbi would like. De Zerbi loves a high press and he likes intense football. Solanke at his best is brilliant at that, but he just can’t stay fit. When you look at that, and obviously he’s not getting younger, then I think De Zerbi will bring in a striker.

“I probably think Richarlison could be collateral damage in that because he’s not really got the fans behind him. He tries his best. He doesn’t have the quality that the Tottenham fans want to see leading in the line. I think a striker inevitably will come through the door.”

Murphy added: “I think De Zerbi will want to bring in at least four, maybe more, but probably down the spine. I know they’ve brought in [Marcos] Senesi, who’s a seasoned pro in the Premier League, wonderful passer of the ball, send it forward.”

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