Man Utd starlet Darlington Osuchukwu is ready to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set for a busy summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS look to build on Michael Carrick’s success in the second half of last season.

Man Utd have already sealed their first signing of the summer with Atalanta midfielder Ederson reportedly undergoing his medical in New York on Sunday.

The Red Devils want to bring in at least one more midfielder, a left-back and a left-winger as priorities, while a new centre-back and/or a striker could join that list if their budget allows.

There will also be some outgoings with Casemiro and Jadon Sancho among the playes leaving on free transfers, while Marcus Rashford and Manuel Ugarte have been linked with permanent moves away from Old Trafford.

And now Man Utd could lose a top youngster with Football Insider claiming that Osuchukwu has ‘decided to quit’ the Red Devils this summer.

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Osuchukwu, who left Spain as a 13-year-old to join Man Utd, could now move back to there with Barcelona among the clubs in Europe chasing his signature.

The report adds: ‘The highly-rated young goalkeeper is being chased by a whole host of clubs from across Europe, with Barcelona, Reims, Eintracht Frankfurt and Anderlecht all keen.

‘The 16-year-old has already decided that he will depart Old Trafford this summer, and he has no shortage of options to secure his next move.’

The Daily Mirror have framed news that the Red Devils have a £108m ‘agreement’ to take on an additional amount of long-term debt as a potential boost to their transfer budget this summer.

The report claims: ‘Manchester United have taken on an additional $125million (£108m) in long-term debt following a refinancing of the borrowings tied to the 2005 Glazer Family takeover. The loan came to light in documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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‘The filings revealed the club has restructured its $425m (£318m) senior secured notes, which had originally been scheduled for repayment next year.

‘Consequently, $550m (£412m) now represents the refinanced debt, carrying an interest rate of 5.36 per cent, up from 3.79 per cent in 2015. This rise is believed to be worth approximately £9.7m annually.’

Man Utd set to save £15.9m on Ruben Amorim

Former Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is closing in on the Milan job with the Red Devils set to save up to £15.9m when the deal is confirmed.

Journalist Ben Jacobs posted on X: ‘Ruben Amorim is now close to being named as Milan manager. Former Manchester United boss has told Milan he wants to join.’

In an earlier post, he wrote: ‘Manchester United set to save money if Ruben Amorim joins Milan. Compensation of up to £15.9m will stop being paid as soon as Amorim returns to work.’

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