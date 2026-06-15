Man Utd have announced that fans all over the world will be able to have a look behind the scenes in a new Amazon Prime documentary.

The Red Devils had a brilliant second half of last season with Michael Carrick guiding them to third position and a place in next season’s Champions League, after replacing Ruben Amorim.

Up until Carrick took over it was a complete sh*t-show for months and INEOS will be hoping the new documentary can shine a good light on the goings on at Man Utd.

Just as Man Utd were looking like a semi-sensible club with some of their recent decisions, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. felt the need to include Carrick’s side in a behind-the-scenes documentary ahead of what could be a promising campaign.

In a club statement, Man Utd announced: ‘Prime Video will follow the Premier League’s most successful club, Manchester United, during the 2026/27 season in All or Nothing: Manchester United, the latest instalment of the critically acclaimed global hit series.

‘Set to launch exclusively on Prime Video in summer 2027 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, All or Nothing: Manchester United will be available to Prime members at no additional cost, with filming beginning this summer.

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‘All or Nothing cameras will follow Manchester United through a transformative summer, as the Red Devils prepare to return to Europe’s elite club competition, the UEFA Champions League, while looking to build on an encouraging 2025/26 season and compete on all fronts.

‘All or Nothing: Manchester United will give viewers unprecedented access to one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs, taking them inside the Old Trafford dressing room, the inner sanctum of United’s all-new Carrington Training Complex and much more.

‘The show will provide a first-hand look at life within one of the most iconic and successful teams in sport, chronicling the emotional highs and lows for athletes on the biggest stage, with a 1.1bn global fanbase hungry for success.’

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Head of UK Film and Unscripted Television and Northern European Originals, Tara Erer said: “Manchester United is more than a football club: it is a global phenomenon.

“All or Nothing: Manchester United was a story we had to tell. From Old Trafford to every corner of the world, there is no club that commands this level of passion, history and obsession. That is exactly the kind of story we want to tell, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to customers everywhere.”

‘Now is the right time to open our doors’

Manchester United chief communications officer, Toby Craig added: “Now is the right time to open our doors, so that for the first time our fans around the world can see behind the scenes of a club which means so much to so many people.

“This documentary will showcase Manchester United’s unique people, ambition and culture; from the iconic atmosphere at Old Trafford to the work that goes on behind the scenes every day at Carrington. We will share some of the stories of this historic club both with our fans and new audiences around the world as we compete at the highest level, both domestically and in the Champions League.”

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