Tottenham finalise £52m signing as Ornstein, Romano confirm dream De Zerbi coup

Tottenham have sealed the signing of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, with Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein both confirming the coup.

Spurs have already banked two defenders this summer in the form of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi. Both players arrived via free agency, and the veteran pair will add much needed experience to a squad that can be flaky more often than not.

However, Tottenham aren’t done with with regards to additions at the back, with Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke representing the true prize for Roberto De Zerbi.

The Spurs boss managed Van Hecke at Brighton and was desperate to forge a reunion in north London.

Tottenham had already launched two bids for the 26-year-old who started the Netherlands’ World Cup opener at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Those offers were worth £40m and £50m, though were both rejected by Brighton.

However, progress has now been made on the transfer after both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal is done after a decisive third bid worth £52m was tabled.

Tottenham agree Jan Paul van Hecke transfer

Taking to X, Ornstein wrote: “Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Jan Paul van Hecke.

“Deal for 26yo #Netherlands int’l worth £52m fixed, no add-ons. Luka Vuskovic situation separate; 2nd #BHAFC offer worth £35m rejected by #THFC.”

Romano quickly verified those claims, stating on X: “Tottenham agree deal to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, here we go!

“New defender wanted by De Zerbi joining on £52m deal, agreement club to club done after player accepted #THFC conditions last week.

“All done and Vuskovic separate case, as @David_Ornstein reports.”

Elsewhere, Tottenham are also making progress in their attempts to pull off a major coup by signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle.

The De Zerbi connection is proving key, with both he and Tonali hailing from the same Italian city of Brescia.

Tonali has signalled he’ll say yes to joining Spurs, though the small matter of agreeing a blockbuster fee with Newcastle must be overcome. The Magpies are demanding £100m and there’ll be no discounts.

Tottenham are also aiming to sign Savinho from Manchester City for £60m. If that deal crumbles, Ben Jacobs claimed they could hijack Manchester United’s move for Crysencio Summerville, with a ‘call’ recently made to West Ham.

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