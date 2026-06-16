Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has told the club to sell Federico Valverde in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Mourinho is the new Madrid manager, with the Portuguese back at Estadio Bernabeu for a second spell in charge.

Real Madrid have been very busy in the summer transfer window, making as many as four major signings already.

Marc Cucurella has joined from Chelsea, while Bernardo Silva has arrived at Madrid on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City.

Ibrahima Konate will also move to Madrid as a free agent after leaving Liverpool, while Los Blancos have a deal in place with Inter Milan over Denzel Dumfries.

In terms of outgoings, Dani Ceballos is unlikely to stay at Madrid, while David Alaba has already left upon the expiry of his contract, and so has Dani Cervajal.

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It has now emerged that Federico Valverde, too, could leave, with Mourinho said to be not happy with him.

Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to sell Federico Valverde

According to Ignacio Sanchez, Mourinho has told Madrid to get rid of the Uruguay international midfielder.

Valverde was involved in a training ground bust-up with Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni during the season.

The two midfielders have patched things up since then, but rumours persist that either or both could be sold.

Sanchez, who has over 22,000 followers on X, has claimed that Mourinho has received bad reports about Valverde, who is playing for Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and wants Madrid to sell him.

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Sanchez posted on X at 12:15pm on June 16: “Exclusive Information.

“’Insolent attitude toward the coach (Xabi Alonso) and a very poor teammate during the previous season to the point that a high percentage of the squad doesn’t want him to be part of the team upon returning to training.The last incident with Tchouameni was extremely unpleasant and the blame was entirely his’.

“Mourinho has asked the Board to do everything possible to sell him.”

Valverde is under contract at Madrid until the summer of 2029.

The Uruguay international has scored 41 goals and given 44 assists in 372 appearances for Madrid so far in his career.

Valverde has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far in his career.

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