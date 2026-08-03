Carrick approves Hall alternative with Man Utd willing to trigger Spaniard’s release clause

Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick has ‘approved’ the signing of Jorge Salinas if they can’t sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already signed Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) so far this summer.

Man Utd are still looking to sign another midfielder, a left-winger and a full-back before the transfer window shuts, while a new striker has also been mentioned as a possibility.

Numerous names have come up as a potential final midfield signing, while Newcastle star Hall is clearly their top target as they search for a new left-back.

However, doing business with Newcastle will not be easy as they demand in excess of £60m after already selling Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, while Bruno Guimaraes looks set to join Arsenal.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano maintains that Hall is seen as an “ideal player” to strengthen the defence at Old Trafford but Newcastle don’t want to sell.

READ: Jermaine Jenas tells Lewis Hall whether to go to Man Utd or stay at Newcastle

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on Lewis Hall and Manchester United. I already told you this in June and I stand by my information.

“Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad. So, Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United.

“But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.

“Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes… He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer.

“We have to wait for the club-to-club agreement but the deal is moving in the right direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message. Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes.

“Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure.

“But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle stance and Newcastle position.

READ: Arsenal told to destroy Man Utd plans for signing a third midfielder: ‘He definitely has the tools’

“It’s going to be a story to follow, for sure, because Man Utd are not done in the market. That’s clear. They did their stuff in June, July but they’re not done in the market and now we are August.”

Man Utd are ‘very serious’ about Salinas

And now Man Utd are making other plans with Sport revealing that the Red Devils ‘are very serious about signing’ Racing de Santander left-back Salinas, who is a Spain Under-19 international.

Man Utd are ‘prepared to pay the release clause of the Cantabrian full-back’ this summer after the Red Devils ‘fully entered the fray in a negotiation that already involved Barça and Atlético de Madrid’.

INEOS ‘have identified Salinas as their plan B to reinforce their left flank’ if they can’t get a deal for Hall over the line with Newcastle ‘unwilling to sell’ to their Premier League rivals.

Sport adds: ‘Therefore, Manchester United have set their sights on Jorge Salinas, whom they monitored at the Under-19 European Championship held in Wales this past July, where the Spanish national team emerged victorious. The Manchester club’s management was pleasantly surprised by the 19-year-old and believes he is ready to join the first team immediately , where he would compete for a place with Luke Shaw, a player prone to injury.’

The report continues: ‘Michael Carrick has already given his approval to Salinas’s signing if the Lewis Hall deal falls through . Manchester United, unlike FC Barcelona, ​​is willing to pay the Cantabrian player’s release clause, valued at €16 million. The Catalan club, for its part, is offering a maximum of €8 million, divided into €6 million fixed and €2 million in add-ons, plus a player on loan to lower the cost. However, they have the advantage that Salinas, who returned to training with Racing Santander on Monday, wants to wear the Barcelona colors next season.’

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