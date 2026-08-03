Cody Gakpo and Savinho aren't moving any closer to Tottenham but an exit from the club is likely

A rival of Tottenham is exploring a move for a Spurs winger, despite a lack of progress on deals for two targets at the north London club of late.

Spurs have spent nearly £230million this summer, with defensive and midfield moves accounting for a large part of their early summer spending. Now, the club are eager to finish off their summer with moves in attack.

It’s believed they want two new additions in the final third, with eyes firmly fixed on Savinho and Cody Gakpo, both of whom would be open to making the move to Tottenham.

Amid the club’s desire to improve their attack, it’s believed there’ll be no room in the squad for Manor Solomon, who’s spent time out on loan at three different clubs since joining, and Sky Sports (11:56, Monday, August 3) believe he’ll be exiting.

They state West Ham are exploring the conditions of a deal for the forward, who is one of a few they are interested in signing this summer. What those conditions would be are not made clear.

In any case, it appears Solomon’s exit is not connected with any potential additions to the Tottenham attack.

Tottenham moves not progressing

The aforementioned moves for Savinho and Gakpo are not progressing as the club would like, though, given they know both men would be open to joining them.

The former has been willing to make the move since January, when then-Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola blocked his exit, and our friends at TEAMtalk stated on July 28 that the Citizens had been given the weekend to give Tottenham a clear answer on his future.

READ: Man United and Tottenham now set to complete 15 transfers this week, it says here

There has been no suggestion that answer has been given, and the ultimatum was that Spurs would move onto other targets if it was not, so that might well come to fruition.

Gakpo is also open to an exit from Liverpool to Tottenham, as he’s seemingly aware that Rio Ngumoha could usurp him of the left-wing spot at Anfield this summer, and he doesn’t want to be a bit-part player at this stage in his career.

But it’s stated Liverpool have no desire to get rid of the Dutchman, and are planning to have him in their ranks for the coming campaign.

READ MORE: Tottenham submit offer for winger as Euro giants reach decision on accepting transfer