Tottenham submit offer for winger as Euro giants reach decision on accepting transfer

Tottenham have made an offer to sign Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup as their busy summer in the transfer market continues, according to reports.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League season as a 1-0 win over Everton secured their top-flight status for another campaign.

The Tottenham hierarchy moved quickly this summer to make sure they don’t find themselves in a similar position next term by bringing in six new signings.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all signed on free transfers, while Tottenham spent over £237m on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

As well as moving some players on, Tottenham’s next transfer priority is improving their attacking options after making some midfield and defensive signings.

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano brought an update on Tottenham winger targets on Sunday with both Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Manchester City’s Savinho potential options.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Cody Gakpo is a target for Tottenham. He’s a name I’ve been mentioning here several times for Tottenham Hotspur — I told you, keep an eye on Cody Gakpo, because Gakpo is a target for Tottenham.

“They’ve had contacts with the agency representing Gakpo. Tottenham like the player and believe he could be the right addition for Roberto De Zerbi. Now it depends on the price. So these two stories — Barcola-Liverpool and Gakpo-Tottenham — really depend on the price, because Liverpool are not pushing Gakpo out. Liverpool are very happy with Cody Gakpo.

“So the only way to change the story and let Gakpo go to Tottenham is if Liverpool open the door — because so far, Liverpool have never wanted to open that door. Even during the World Cup and through July, Liverpool were insisting on keeping Gakpo. The only way to open the door is if Tottenham present a really good financial proposal. In that case, if the player wants to go, that could change Liverpool’s stance. So let’s follow the Gakpo story.

“But Liverpool are not pushing the player out, so let me be clear: this is not a guaranteed deal. It’s something that is being discussed, but it’s not guaranteed, because for Liverpool, Gakpo is still an important player.

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“This would be in addition to Savinho. Savinho wants to go to Tottenham. He’s a top target for Tottenham. Savinho is pushing to go to Tottenham — he’s told Manchester City to let him go. Exclusive update for the week: Tottenham remain in conversation with Man City for Savinho. So it’s done for Savinho — it will be Savinho and one more.”

And Portuguese outlet Now (via Bola Na Rede) claim that Tottenham have made an ‘offer’ to sign Norway international Schjelderup from Benfica.

The report adds: ‘Andreas Schjelderup could still leave Benfica in this transfer window. According to Now, Tottenham have submitted an offer of €45 million fixed, plus €10 million in variables, totaling €55 million for the winger.

‘The same source indicates that Benfica agrees with this total value, but prefers to receive a fixed fee of 50 million euros and only five million euros in variables. The 22-year-old Norwegian has a contract until 2028 and a release clause of 100 million euros.’

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