New Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mateus Fernandes has revealed that he decided to join Spurs over Manchester United for two reasons.

Fernandes is the fourth most expensive signing of this summer’s transfer window, having joined Tottenham from West Ham for around £85m.

Last season, Fernandes shone in West Ham’s relegation season to emerge as one of the Premier League’s best young midfielders.

Initially, Fernandes looked more likely to join Man Utd, but Tottenham blew their rivals out of the water for Fernandes by paying over the odds to secure his services.

Now, Fernandes revealed that his relationship with Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi and the “desire” to fight at the top of the Premier League factored into his decision to join Tottenham over Man Utd.

“The desire of playing for a big club, winning games, to fight for the Premier League, for the title,” Fernandes told The Athletic when asked why he joined Tottenham.

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“The way he [De Zerbi] spoke with me and my family was very important for me. He was calling me every day, so I’m very happy to work with him, and hopefully we can do great things.

“‘It was more about (forming a) connection, because my dad and my mum don’t speak English very well. It was more about feelings.

“He said he would take care of me, that he would be my second dad in England. I’m very happy to work with him.”

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“He called me one day…”

On the influence of former Sporting Lisbon teammate Pedro Porro, Fernandes added: “He called me one day — I didn’t answer because I was sleeping — he said, in Portuguese, ‘Come on Mateus, you need to play with us, we want you. It was me that told the manager to bring you’.

“Then when everything was done, I spoke with him a bit about the club, the mentality in the team, the team-mates as well.

“He’s an important player. He’s one of the best right-backs in the world. He’s a top guy.”

Instead of Fernandes, Man Utd have landed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, and they are looking to sign one more midfielder before the summer window closes.

And Paul Scholes has expressed his concerns with Man Utd paying around £50m to sign Santos from Chelsea.

“I don’t think there is going to be a lot of excitement about, or why is Chelsea selling him? 22 or 23 year old kid, recruitment will have done their work. They will have done that work for six months, but where have they seen him play enough games,” Scholes said on Man Utd signing Santos.

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“I know he is young and for the future but Man United aren’t in a position to be buying players for the future.

“At this point, I think he is one of those modern midfield players who doesn’t actually do a lot.”

Nicky Butt added: “He has good legs, he is decent with the ball, I don’t think he has an x-factor where he has one stand out strength like he is brilliant at passing the ball, brilliant at running with the ball … he is not brilliant box to box, but he is a good all round midfielder.

“Man United’s midfield, we all expected a massive signing. I hope he is brilliant. And he becomes a superstar.”