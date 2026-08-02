According to reports, Chelsea have now reached an ‘agreement’ with La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano over signing Pep Chavarria.

On Saturday, the Blues signed Danny Welbeck from Brighton for around £5m. He was their eighth summer arrival after Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda, Emmanuel Emegha, Denner and Dastan Satpaev.

It has already been revealed that Brentford and England star Jordan Henderson will be their ninth summer signing, with journalist Ben Jacobs reporting on Sunday that his move to Stamford Bridge has now been ‘formalised’.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Jordan Henderson’s Chelsea move now formalised. Medical passed on Saturday.’

And the Premier League giants are already closing in on their tenth summer signing as they are finally set to sign left-back Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano.

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Earlier this summer, Xabi Alonso‘s side identified Chavarria as their leading target to replace Real Madrid-newbie Marc Cucurella, but this transfer has stalled in recent weeks.

The Blues have been refusing to pay over the odds for Chavarria, but our colleagues at TEAMtalk reported on Sunday morning that they have now made an ‘improved bid’ for their leading target.

The report explains:

‘Chavarria’s representatives, together with intermediaries working on the deal, have continued to push behind the scenes in an effort to keep negotiations alive. We understand those efforts have now paid off, with Chelsea increasing their offer to around €20million. ‘Sources have confirmed Chavarria has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea and has now informed Rayo Vallecano that he expects the club to find a compromise and allow him to complete the move.’

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Chelsea reach ‘agreement’ to sign Pep Chavarria

Now, Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that the Blues have an ‘agreement’ with Rayo Vallecano to sign Charavvia, who will be their ‘most expensive sale’.

Chavarria is said to ‘already be in London’ to complete his move to Chelsea, and he is set to compete with Jorell Hato to be their starting left-back.

The report claims:

‘Rayo Vallecano has confirmed its biggest summer sale: Pep Chavarría. The full-back from Figueres will join Chelsea for €25 million plus bonuses, becoming Rayo’s most expensive sale ever. The deal will be officially announced in the coming hours, once the clubs finalize the last details. ‘Despite Rayo Vallecano demanding a higher fee ( his release clause is set at €50 million), an agreement has finally been reached with the London club for €25 million less.’

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