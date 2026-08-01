Next Chelsea transfer to ‘sign contract today’ as Blues pull at sleeve to seal Delap replacement

Xabi Alonso is looking to sort his squad out before the start of the season.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will sign his contract as a new Chelsea player today, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Blues finished tenth in the Premier League last term as they sacked both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in a rollercoaster campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Their poor performance in the league saw them fail to qualify for Europe and there were worries that some of their best players could seek a move elsewhere to achieve their goals.

Marc Cucurella is their main loss so far this summer with the Spain international joining Real Madrid, while former team-mate Enzo Fernandez has also been linked with pastures new.

However, Chelsea have made it clear that players like Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro are untouchable this summer as they look to provide new head coach, Xabi Alonso, with the tools to succeed.

Geovany Quenda (£44m, Sporting), Denner (£8.65m, Corinthians), Dastan Satpaev (£2m, Kairat Almaty), Emmanuel Emegha (undisclosed, Strasbourg), Marco Palestra (£49m, Atalanta), Morgan Rogers (£117m, Aston Villa) and Maxence Lacriox (£52m, Crystal Palace) have all joined Chelsea so far this summer.

READ: One per club: Premier League players who need a loan move

And now Alonso is looking to add more experience to his side with the signings of Brighton’s Danny Welbeck and Brentford’s Jordan Henderson.

Reliable journalist Jacobs has revealed on Saturday that ex-Liverpool midfielder Henderson, who left Brentford recently, will sign his contract to join Chelsea today.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Jordan Henderson will sign his Chelsea contract today formalising his free transfer move after leaving Brentford.’

Another player who seems likely to leave Chelsea this summer is Liam Delap but Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that former Ipswich Town striker’s “first priority is to have a good pre-season”.

O’Rourke said: “Delap won’t be short of offers or options if he does end up leaving Chelsea, but I think his first priority is to have a good pre-season and see if he can secure a place in Alonso’s thinking at Stamford Bridge.

“He obviously had a very difficult first season at Stamford Bridge due to injury, and he obviously didn’t score as many goals as he would have hoped too as well.

“The arrival of Danny Welbeck will maybe push him down the pecking order, and if Chelsea do open the door for him to leave then the player might have to consider his options.

“Delap’s not thinking about a move away from Chelsea. He wants to stay in fight for his place until he’s told otherwise.”

Could Nicolò Tresoldi be Delap’s replacement at Chelsea?

Club Brugge star Nicolò Tresoldi is a target for Chelsea as they weigh up bringing in another striker after Welbeck with Belgian outlet HLN insisting that the Blues are ‘pulling at his sleeve’ to join this summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United are ‘monitoring Tresoldi’s situation day by day’ with the report adding: ‘It is not that the top scorer is misbehaving today, let alone forcing a departure. His poor match in Rennes – including a missed penalty – could be a coincidence. But it would be entirely logical for the interest from the European elite not to leave him unmoved.’

Chelsa now focusing on outgoings…

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano insists that Chelsea are now mainly concentrating on outgoings after doing lots of recent business to get players into the club.

READ: Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea and Enzo Fernandez agent ‘new meetings next week’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “After completing deals for Maxence Lacroix, Daniel Welbeck, Jordan Henderson and Morgan Rogers, Chelsea are now focused on outgoings.

“Como have returned for Trevoh Chalobah with a new offer worth €30 million guaranteed. Previous bids of €25 million plus €5 million in difficult add-ons and €25 million plus €5 million in easier add-ons were rejected. Now they have structured the deal so Chelsea are guaranteed €30 million, even if a very small portion is technically listed as add-ons.

“Como believe this is the best proposal possible at this stage of the market and hope Chelsea will now approve the transfer so Chalobah can complete his medical and sign his contract.

“Chalobah already has an agreement with Como worth €4 million net per season. The contract is ready and the player wants to move to Italy. Everything is agreed on the player’s side and now they are waiting for Chelsea.

“Benoit Badiashile is another player who could leave Chelsea in the coming days or weeks. There is interest from France and Italy.

“Napoli have Badiashile on their shortlist after Alessandro Buongiorno suffered an injury. Federico Gatti is another option they are considering, but Badiashile is a genuine possibility. The player would be open to the move because Napoli can offer Champions League football.

“Napoli now need to decide which defender they want, but both Badiashile and Chalobah are expected to leave Chelsea this summer.”

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