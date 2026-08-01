Vinicius Junior makes Arsenal transfer U-turn after reaching decision on personal terms

Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior would still prefer to stay at the Bernabeu despite reportedly agreeing personal terms with Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to improve their attack this summer after winning the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years last season.

Arsenal also narrowly missed out on triumphing in the Champions League too but Paris Saint-Germain beat them on penalties in the final.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already missed out on the signing of Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea after the west London side paid £117m for his services.

That was a fee Arsenal weren’t prepared to reach and now they have changed their top target to Brazil international Vinicius Junior, who has just a year remaining on his contract at Real Madrid.

Reliable Arsenal X account, the HandofArsenal, insisted on Friday that the Gunners and Vinicius Junior had ‘agreed’ personal terms in principle ahead of a potential summer move.

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They posted: ‘EXCL : Arsenal Football Club have personal terms agreed in principle with Vinicius Junior.

‘Roc Nation will go armed into negotiations with Real Madrid with a monstrous offer from the English Champions…….over to you Vinicius Junior.’

The account added: ‘We fully expect Roc Nation to deny it but we stand on our information.

‘The ball is in Vini Jnr’s court.’

However, if their information is accurate then Vinicius Junior has already made a big U-turn as Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke is now reporting that the Brazilian “ideally would like to renew his contract at Real Madrid”.

O’Rourke said on Football Insider‘s podcast: “It’s going to be difficult deal to do, there’s no getting away from that. Real Madrid don’t really want to lose Vinicius Junior.

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“I’m told that Vinicius Junior ideally would like to renew his contract at Real Madrid as well, but Arsenal are exploring the possibility if there is any chance he could leave.

“He would fit the bill for Arsenal, because he’s a world-class player, a proven talent who would definitely improve their squad.

“It’s going to be ongoing for the next couple of weeks, and I’m sure talks over a new deal with Real will step up in the coming weeks before the close of the window and when he returns for pre-season training.”

Our friends at TEAMtalk also have their latest information about what is happening around Vinicius Junior’s future with the website insisting Real Madrid would rather sell than lose him for nothing next summer.

The report revealed: ‘TEAMtalk understands Real remain unwilling to risk Vinicius entering the final year of his contract without an agreement in place.

‘If no breakthrough is reached, they would rather sanction a sale this summer than face the prospect of losing one of their biggest assets for nothing in 2027.’

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