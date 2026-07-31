Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea will hold talks with the agent of Enzo Fernandez over his future next week and has ruled out a U-turn from Real Madrid.

Fernandez, who helped Argentina reach the final of the 2026 World Cup, has long been linked with a move to Madrid from Chelsea.

However, on July 3, Madrid made an official statement, distancing themselves from suggestions that they wanted to sign Fernandez this summer.

The statement read: ‘In light of the information and statements that have emerged in recent days regarding an alleged interest from Real Madrid C. F. in the player Enzo Fernandez, the club wishes to state that it has not made any efforts, either directly or indirectly, aimed at signing the aforementioned player and, furthermore, has no intention of pursuing such an operation.

‘Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost respect for Enzo Fernandez, a great footballer whose career and quality are widely recognized, as well as for Chelsea FC, a club with which it maintains an excellent institutional relationship.

‘Precisely out of respect for an institution like Chelsea FC and the principles of institutional loyalty that have always guided Real Madrid’s actions, the club considers it necessary to categorically deny these speculations, which are unfounded and do not reflect reality.

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‘Real Madrid regrets that, despite the clarity of the facts and the absence of any action by the club, information continues to be disseminated that does not correspond to reality and only serves to create confusion among fans and unnecessarily harm the entities and individuals involved.’

With Real Madrid now aiming to sign Rodri from Manchester City, chances of Los Blancos making a U-turn on their previous stance on signing Fernandez are very, very slim.

Man City, though, are now said to be interested in Fernandez.

New Man City manager Enzo Maresca worked with Fernandez at Chelsea and is reportedly keen on a reunion at the Etihad Stadium.

Transfer guru Romano has brought an update on Fernandez’s situation, reporting that his agent, Javier Pastore, will hold meetings with Chelsea next week over the 25-year-old’s future.

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Chelsea meetings over Enzo Fernandez future

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Also, many questions on Enzo Fernandez – what’s happening with Enzo, what’s going on with Enzo?

“I always told you – forget about Real Madrid, and that remains my information.

“On Enzo Fernandez, the agent of the player is arriving in Europe.

“So, there will be new meetings next week to discuss the future of Enzo Fernandez.

“The agent will be in Europe after he was in the US for the World Cup.

“Then in the next days, there will be conversations with Chelsea and conversations also with Enzo, who is still on holiday in order to understand the next steps.

“It’s August, they need to decide.

“Real Madrid are no longer there, so we need to see how they will assess the situation, but for sure, an interesting one.”

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