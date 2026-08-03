Newcastle react as Man Utd prepare opening bid for Lewis Hall amid Romano claim

Newcastle could be willing to accept a bid from Man Utd for Lewis Hall if the offer reaches at least £60m, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already secured the signings of Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds United), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) this summer.

Man Utd want to bring in one more midfielder, a left-winger and a left-back, while there have been reports that a new striker is also on their list this summer.

Widespread reports this summer have claimed that Newcastle star Hall is one of Man Utd’s top targets and Fabrizio Romano brought an update over the weekend on the state of affairs.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on Lewis Hall and Manchester United. I already told you this in June and I stand by my information.

“Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad. So, Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United.

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“But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.

“Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes… He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer.

“We have to wait for the club-to-club agreement but the deal is moving in the right direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message. Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes.

“Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure.

“But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle stance and Newcastle position.

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“It’s going to be a story to follow, for sure, because Man Utd are not done in the market. That’s clear. They did their stuff in June, July but they’re not done in the market and now we are August.”

A £60m bid could close a deal for Man Utd

Newcastle are likely to push back against any Man Utd bid for Hall this summer after selling Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, while Bruno Guimaraes looks likely to move to Arsenal.

However, the Utd Report insists that Newcastle ‘could be willing to do business’ if Man Utd bid close to £60m this summer.

The report claims: ‘The Magpies have already garnered £170 million by selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali to Spurs, while another £90 million could be on the way, with Bruno Guimaraes heavily tipped to join Arsenal in the coming days.

‘Nevertheless, some sources believe Newcastle could be willing to do business if they were to receive a hefty offer in the region of £60 million.’

TEAMtalk recently reported that £60m is exactly the offer currently being ‘drafted’ by Man Utd as they look to get a deal over the line for Hall.

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