Manchester United flop Altay Bayindir may have played his last game for the club as he inches closer to a Celta Vigo switch.

The Turkey international swapped Fenerbahce for Man Utd in 2023 after playing more than 100 games for the Super Lig team.

Despite winning the Turkish top-flight’s best goalkeeper award in 2021, there haven’t been many positives during his time at Old Trafford.

The calamitous Andre Onana kept him out of the team in the 2023-24 season, the same could largely be said for the following campaign and last term, summer signing Senne Lammens grabbed the No 1 spot.

The 6ft 6in stopper had it in him to produce the odd impressive performance, something former Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim pointed out in their third round FA Cup win over Arsenal in January 2025.

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A month on from being ridiculed for his woeful display in between the sticks in a defeat to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, Amorim said, “Your life as a footballer has cycles and moments.

“Sometimes in one week, your life can change and you can see [that with] Altay. Against Tottenham everyone was biting their fingers for Altay and I understand that – and today he was our hero.

“He’s a good guy, he works a lot and life has beautiful things. All the players in this team have the opportunity and they are lucky because they are playing for Manchester United. It doesn’t matter if you play one game or 90 games, it’s always a joy to play for this club.”

That may have been as good as it got for Bayindir at the Red Devils, though. To date, he has made 17 appearances since signing for a reported fee of £4.3m.

Bayindir has never looked convincing as the club’s first choice and with Man Utd recruiting Karl Darlow as a backup to Lammens, a transfer exit has felt inevitable.

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He himself, however, does not seem to be certain of his future. The Turk was asked by a fan outside Carrington whether he’ll be staying at the club beyond the window.

Bayindir replied this week, “I have no idea. We will see. Time will show us everything.”

Celta Vigo in for Man Utd’s Bayindir

Now, according Faro de Vigo, via Sport Witness, Celta Vigo hope to secure a loan deal for Bayindir in the coming days.

It is understood that manager Claudio Giraldez has been asking for a new keeper and the 28-year-old will compete with Andrei Radu to be first choice.

Man Utd reportedly have an option to extend Bayindir’s deal by a further 12 months, with his current contract expiring in 2027.

They would do that in a bid to get some money for him but AS, via Sport Witness, state there is very little chance of the Premier League side getting a fee from him from Celta.

Moreover, if he did join them permanently, Bayindir would have to ‘vastly’ reduce his wages, which are said to be around the £35,000 mark.

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