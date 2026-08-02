According to reports, Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has made a ‘demand’ to Trabzonspor, who are ‘close’ to signing him after ‘hijacking’ Besiktas.

Salah is yet to finalise his next move after it emerged at the start of this year that he and Liverpool would be going their separate ways this summer.

The veteran forward was arguably the Premier League’s best player in the 2024/25 campaign as Liverpool won the title, and that form earned him a new two-year contract until 2027.

However, Salah and Liverpool endured an incredibly difficult 2025/26 season, during which the forward slipped in the pecking order under former boss Arne Slot.

Salah publicly undermined Slot on several occasions as he responded poorly to having a reduced role, and it was eventually ruled that an exit on a free transfer this summer is right for all parties.

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Initially, a move to the Saudi Pro League seemed most likely for Salah, who has also been linked with several MLS and European sides.

However, it has become clear in recent weeks that he wants to continue testing himself at the highest level, and a move to the Turkish Super Lig has gained momentum.

Besiktas recently moved to the front of the queue for Salah, but it has now emerged that Turkish rivals Trabzonspor are now leading the race to sign him.

Journalist Santi Aouna said on X: ‘Trabzonspor are close to hijacking the Mohamed Salah deal.

‘The club are close to reaching a full agreement with the player after entering advanced negotiations with his agent.

‘As a result, Beşiktaş have officially suspended negotiations until further notice, despite having already reached a verbal agreement with the player’s camp over a 1+1-year contract worth €10M net per season plus €2M in bonuses.’

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Mohamed Salah makes ‘demand’ to Trabzonspor

Now, fellow reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu claims Salah has made another ‘demand’ to Trabzonspor that they intend to ‘accept’.

He said on X: ‘Mohamed Salah’s representative conveyed in the talks with Trabzonspor that a jersey sales share of between 20% and 25% would be sufficient for them.

‘Discussions on this matter are ongoing. Trabzonspor is open to accepting this proposal if the demand is officially confirmed.’

Despite this, Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has remained coy when asked about Salah, insisting that there is not yet an “agreement” with the former Liverpool star.

“There is a lot being said, but there is no agreement with Mohamed Salah,” Dogan told A Spor.

“There are no arrangements for him to travel to Trabzonspor tomorrow. Had there been such a plan, we would have informed the media and the fans of it.

“Who among us would not want to sign a player of the calibre of Mohamed Salah? Of course we would wish for that, but the truth is that there is no agreement at this moment.”

And when asked whether Trabzonspor have been in talks over signing Salah, Dogan added “I do not want to speak about this matter.”

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