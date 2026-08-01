Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Turkey

Turkish giants Trabzonspor are now ‘close to hijacking’ Besiktas’ deal to sign Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah this summer, according to reports.

Liverpool announced in March that Salah would be leaving Anfield after allowing him to cut his time at the club short by one year to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

There have been rumours over the past couple of years that a move to Saudi Arabia would be the most likely destination with huge offers reportedly made.

A transfer to the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer were seen as the main options this summer but Turkish journalist Yağız Saffunçuoğlu claimed last month that Salah had an ‘agreement’ with Salah.

Saffunçuoğlu reported: ‘Beşiktaş made the first offer to Salah. Salah, who initially demanded an annual salary of 15 million euros (around 25.6 billion Korean won), lowered his salary expectations for the transfer to Beşiktaş. The player’s lawyer has arrived in Istanbul.’

He added: ‘Beşiktaş has reached an agreement with Mohamed Salah on financial terms. Negotiations are currently ongoing regarding the contract duration and image rights.’

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That story saw Turkish giants Besiktas issue a strongly-worded statement to deny reports of an ‘agreement’ with Salah and criticised Saffunçuoğlu for breaking the news in Turkey.

Besiktas’ statement read: ‘The content posted by Yağız Saffunçuoğlu, a journalist, regarding the digital transfer process and transfer conditions discussed by our club is entirely fictional.

‘The individual has long been spreading reports fabricated at their desk, unrelated to the facts, regarding our club’s transfer procedures, and has been openly misleading the public.

‘As we have previously stated, the most accurate and transparent information regarding our team’s transfer procedures is shared with fans and the public through our official communication channels. We once again respectfully request that you do not trust any information or reports not announced through our official channels.’

Trabzonspor ‘close’ to Salah ‘hijack’

And now Super Lig side Trabzonspor have taken advantage of Besiktas’ inaction as they close in on ‘hijacking’ the deal, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

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Aouna posted on X: ‘Trabzonspor are close to hijacking the Mohamed Salah deal. The club are close to reaching a full agreement with the player after entering advanced negotiations with his agent. As a result, Beşiktaş have officially suspended negotiations until further notice, despite having already reached a verbal agreement with the player’s camp over a 1+1-year contract worth €10M net per season plus €2M in bonuses.’

And Turkish journalist Saffunçuoğlu has now revealed that Trabzonspor have submitted an offer worth €17m a year for two years.

Saffunçuoğlu wrote on X: ‘Trabzonspor has met with Mohamed Salah’s representative and submitted an official offer.

• €17 million salary

• 2-year contract’

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