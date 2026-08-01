Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is now ‘open’ to joining Man Utd this summer after a new Chelsea bid was revealed, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already brought in two midfielders this summer with Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos arriving from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.

Man Utd are looking to bring in another midfielder before the end of the summer, while a left-winger and a full-back are also on their list of priorities.

The Red Devils seemed likely to sign Atalanta star Ederson before the deal fell through over medical concerns at the last minute.

Man Utd have since been linked with Roma’s Manu Kone, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and others as they look to pivot to other targets this summer.

Bournemouth’s Scott is another midfielder they have been linked but the Cherries are looking to keep the former England Under-21 international at the club this summer.

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Chelsea have already made one bid of around £64m for Scott and now a source told Caught Offside on Friday that they will try again for around £70m.

The source said: “Chelsea have done the most work on Alex Scott so far. They’re prepared to try again for around £70m, but that’s also probably going to be rejected by Bournemouth.

“Let’s see, but other clubs could still come into the conversation. Andoni Iraola knows the player well and is a big fan, so I wouldn’t rule out Liverpool.”

If Bournemouth eventually open up to doing a deal then Scott would be ‘open’ to a move to Man Utd, Arsenal or Chelsea in the summer transfer market.

Jacobs told The United Stand: “Scott is open to several clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea. So if he’s genuinely available, then it’s quite an open race at the moment.

“And I wouldn’t read too much into Chelsea’s bid suggesting that they’re more serious than other clubs.”

Man Utd state of play over Baleba and Kone interest

On Man Utd interest in Baleba, Kone and Botafogo midfielder Danilo, Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then guys, we have to mention more things, something to clarify on Man Utd. There is a difference on two profiles being linked over the recent days.

“I would say two, three profiles because Danilo from Brazil is a player who has been offered to Man Utd. It’s not a negotiation started from Man Utd.

“Manu Kone is a player that Manchester United have under consideration. Man Utd spoke to the agents of the player.

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“Man Utd had concrete conversations with the agents of the player, but Man Utd are yet to reach out to Roma because they are yet to decide which player they want as defensive midfielder.

“So, Man Utd have not started an official negotiation with Roma, have not sent an official bid for Manu Kone because of what they want to do in midfield, but Danilo has been offered to Utd.

“Utd called the agent of Manu Kone, so it’s different, but yet to be a club-to-club negotiation. So, Man Utd could go for a different midfielder.

“It’s still an open story. And for example, Baleba is also a player who would be super keen on joining Manchester United.

“Already one year ago, Baleba wanted to go to Man Utd, but on this one, it’s on Man Utd to decide if they want to return in talks with Brighton or not. So, that’s the status around these players.

“That’s the status around these midfielders.”

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