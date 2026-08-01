Newcastle react to claim Arsenal have completed Bruno Guimaraes signing for £80m

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is an Arsenal target

Newcastle United sources have played down a new claim that Arsenal have completed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes for £80million, according to a journalist.

Arsenal are determined to sign Guimaraes from Newcastle in the summer transfer window and have had offers for the Brazil international midfielder already turned down.

Guimaraes himself is keen on a move to Arsenal and has already agreed on personal terms with the Premier League champions.

There were claims on July 31 that Arsenal have reserved a date for a medical for Guimaraes, with a deal between the Gunners and Newcastle already agreed.

However, Newcastle have continuously maintained that Guimaraes is not for sale this summer.

A new report from ESPN has stated that Arsenal will pay Newcastle a total of £80million for the Brazil international midfielder.

READ: Arsenal starter ‘would like to go’ in ‘next phase’ of transfers as destination narrowed down

The report has claimed that that Arsenal ‘completed the signing’ of Guimaraes on Friday night for a total of £80m.

Arsenal, who reached the final of the Champions League last season, will pay Newcastle an initial fee of £70m for Guimaraes, ‘plus an additional £10 million in performance-related bonuses’.

ESPN added: ‘Bruno Guimaraes’ (long-term) contract signing with the London club is on track to take place this weekend in London.’

Newcastle deny Arsenal agreement over Bruno Guimaraes

However, the local Newcastle media has denied that an agreement is in place with Arsenal over the transfer of the 28-year-old.

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The Chronicle’s Chief Newcastle United writer, Lee Ryder, has reported that a final decision on selling Guimaraes will be made only after a conversation with incoming new manager Matthias Jaissle.

Ryder wrote on X at 1:48pm on August 1: “New claims of an £80.4m agreement on Bruno Guimaraes and #arsenal

“Told this isn’t agreed and focus is on getting Matthias Jaissle unveiled.

“There is no change on Bruno with no official approach from the Gunners.

“One new head coach in place, he will talk to Bruno as reported earlier on @ChronicleNUFC”

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