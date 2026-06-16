According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur ‘plan to accept a new offer’ for Luka Vuskovic amid interest from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Vuskovic is attracting heavy interest from Brighton, who have already had a couple of offers rejected for the talented centre-back.

The 19-year-old joined Tottenham in 2023 from Hajduk Split and is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League giants, but he shone for Hamburg during his 2025/26 loan spell.

After scoring six goals in his 28 Bundesliga outings for Hamburg, Vuskovic is part of Croatia’s World Cup squad, and he seemingly wants to continue his development at Brighton after reaching a ‘verbal agreement’ for this move.

Initially, it was assumed that Tottenham would push to keep Vuskovic beyond this summer, but a report from our pals at TEAMtalk last week reported they have made a U-turn on letting him leave and could sell on the right conditions.

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Earlier this week, a report claimed Brighton were ‘ready’ to make a ‘third’ offer for Vuskovic, and a Football Insider are reporting that this could be accepted.

According to their information, Spurs ‘plan to accept a new offer’ for Vuskovic and they are ‘prepared’ to sell him to Brighton, who are ‘growing in confidence’ that they can finalise this deal.

Why Tottenham are now willing to sell Luka Vuskovic

And according to ex-Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown, Spurs are open to letting Vuskovic leave because they “don’t rate him as highly as others”.

“It seems to me that Tottenham are ready to let him go for the right price,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“My big thing with Vuskovic is that, from what I hear, there are question marks at Spurs about whether he’s good enough to play a part there.

“They had a nightmare at the back last season, ended up bringing in Kevin Danso as a backup with Van de Ven and Romero seemingly always out for one reason or another.

“But they chose not to recall Vuskovic from his loan spell, when by all accounts he would have been the ideal player to come back and strengthen their defence.

“That stands out to me as a bit of a concern, and now whether it’s the manager’s decision or the club’s decision, they don’t seem to rate him as highly as some others do.

“He’s been spoken about as this wonderful up-and-coming player, but if Spurs don’t feel like he’s an improvement on what they’ve got, there’s every chance they could accept an offer.

“Especially with two new centre-backs seemingly being brought in, I think that says all you need to know about how Tottenham view Vuskovic.”

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