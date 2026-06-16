Manchester United are planning a double raid on West Ham United to bring Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Having qualified for the Champions League next season and also struck a deal with Amazon over a documentary, Man Utd are now ramping up their quest to reinforce manager Michael Carrick’s squad.

Man Utd have already struck a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, with the club’s co-owners, INEOS, keen on signing at least one more midfielder.

Mateus Fernandes is now Man Utd’s ‘top’ midfield target, after Elliot Anderson was deemed too expensive at the price of £130million.

With West Ham having been relegated from the Premier League, it is unlikely that Fernandes will stay at London Stadium and play in the Championship next season.

Man Utd have long been in contact with the agents of Fernandes.

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Fernandes himself is said to be ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Man Utd, who need to pay £80million to West Ham for the 21-year-old.

It has now emerged that Man Utd want to sign another player from West Ham in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd want Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes

According to The Athletic, Man Utd want to sign Crysencio Summerville from West Ham.

The report in the reputable publication, written by journalist David Ornstein, has claimed that Man Utd have ‘enquired’ about Summerville’s ‘situation’ at West Ham, who will demand £50m for him.

The report has stated: ‘One of those paying serious attention to Summerville are Manchester United, the tricky winger ranking highly among multiple options being studied in case they recruit in that position.

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‘United have enquired about his situation and will be aware that it is expected to cost approximately £50million for West Ham to sanction the departure of a player under contract until June 2029.’

Summerville has been on the books of West Ham since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Leeds United.

The winger is under contract at the Hammers until the summer of 2029, with the option for a further year.

Summerville has scored eight goals and given seven assists in 56 matches in all competitions for West Ham so far in his career.

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