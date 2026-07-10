Liverpool chief Michael Edwards is leaving his role at FSG before the start of next season, and his replacement has been named.

Edwards, who has previously worked at Tottenham, was credited with playing a significant role in Liverpool’s successful era under Jurgen Klopp.

He was their sporting director before leaving in 2022, but he returned in 2024 as FSG’s CEO of football.

Upon returning, Edwards explained that the main reason for him accepting a second spell at Liverpool was the desire to lead a multi-club model, though the owners of the Premier League are yet to purchase a second club.

In March, The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent, James Pearce, reported that ‘FSG had effectively shelved plans to buy a second club’ and Edwards was ‘left frustrated by the impasse’.

Therefore, Edwards has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool over the past few months. He and sporting director Richard Hughes are only under contract until 2027, and Arne Slot was in the same boat before he was sacked following a poor 2025/26 campaign.

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Now, Edwards’ exit has been confirmed. On his departure, he said: “It has been a privilege to return to Fenway Sports Group and Liverpool Football Club at such an important moment.

“I leave believing Liverpool is in a strong position, with outstanding people, a clear direction and the foundations in place for continued success.

FSG President Mike Gordon added: “Michael has made an extraordinary contribution to Liverpool Football Club and Fenway Sports Group throughout his time with our organization. When Michael returned in 2024, he did so at a pivotal moment for Liverpool, embracing a broader leadership role across our football interests in the process.

“His return to the organization saw Liverpool successfully navigate a significant period of transition before securing the club’s historic 20th English league title, an achievement to which Michael made an important contribution.

“On behalf of John Henry, Tom Werner and everyone at Fenway Sports Group, I would like to thank Michael for his outstanding service, friendship and leadership, and wish him and his family every success and happiness in the future.”

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Reason for Edwards’ exit revealed with his successor

Liverpool reporter Pearce has reported for The Athletic that the club does not intend to appoint an external replacement for Edwards, because Gordon will be his successor.

Pearce explained: ‘Edwards informed the FSG hierarchy of his decision last autumn and the club’s ownership group are unlikely to recruit a replacement with FSG president Mike Gordon set to resume control of running their football operations.’

And journalist Ben Jacobs has backed reports from elsewhere that the issue with multi-club ownership was the biggest contributing factor to Edwards leaving FSG.

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Jacobs said on X: ‘More on Michael Edwards’ departure as FSG’s CEO of Football.

‘Understand Edwards informed FSG he was leaving last autumn when it was clear they were not expanding their football portfolio. However, Edwards chose to stay on and support Richard Hughes.

‘Edwards never wanted to return in a recruitment role and the main appeal was driving the purchase of a new club. Bordeaux was initially looked it and Getafe explored. Once plans to buy the latter stalled, Edwards’ exit was inevitable.

‘The role Edwards fulfilled became very different to the one he’d been promised.

‘He will now be in demand and is unlikely to seek another extended break from football.’