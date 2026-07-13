Youri Tielemans is set to undergo his medical at Man Utd on Tuesday after Fabrizio Romano gives his ‘here we go’ to a transfer from Aston Villa.

The Red Devils have been planning on signing two, maybe three, midfielders in the summer transfer window, while a full-back and a left-winger are also towards the top of their agenda for the summer.

A deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson was set all agreed in June with the Brazil star having the first part of his medical in New York during the World Cup.

However, the deal fell through last week after worries emerged about a previous injury with Man Utd calling off the deal to focus on other targets.

Man Utd are set to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea this week, with just confirmation missing, while The Athletic‘s David Ornstein first confirmed earlier on Monday that the Red Devils are ‘in advanced talks’ to sign Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans as their second signing.

The Sun journalist Samuel Luckhurst, who has covered Man Utd for many years, has revealed that Belgium international Tielemans is set to head for a Red Devils medical on Tuesday.

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Luckhurst wrote on X: ‘Tielemans due to have medical tomorrow. Deal could range between £35m and £40m. #mufc.’

And Italian transfer insider Romano has given his ‘here we go’ to the deal with a ‘verbal agreement’ sealed between Man Utd and the Aston Villa midfielder.

Romano posted on X: ‘BREAKING: Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, HERE WE GO! United activate €41m release clause into Tielemans’ contract at Aston Villa, verbal agreement also with Belgian midfielder. Andrey Santos done + Tielemans next after Éderson deal called off on Friday.’

Another journalist Ben Jacobs gave his update: ‘Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans, as @David_Ornstein

called. A surprise move, and one the player has made it clear he’s keen on. Tielemans’ Villa contract contains a release clause of £35m. All parties expect the deal to happen now Tielemans’ World Cup is over.’

READ: Romano reveals Man Utd decision on re-signing Mason Greenwood as transfer twist emerges after ‘agreement’

Before later adding: ‘Manchester United have triggered Youri Tielemans £35m clause.’

Atalanta to offer Ederson new deal after Man Utd collapse

After a deal for Ederson collapsed, Romano has now claimed that Atalanta are determined to offer him a new contract to show their faith in the Brazilian.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I told you the deal collapsed with Manchester United.

“Ederson has now left England and is on holiday after the World Cup. From next week, Atalanta will speak with his agents to offer him a new contract.

“They are happy to have him back because they believe he is a top midfielder and fully fit.

“They want to show their trust in the player despite Manchester United walking away from the deal.

“Of course, we’ll have to see what the player decides because he only has one year left on his contract and there could be many opportunities for him.”

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