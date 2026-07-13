Argentina handed huge Lionel Messi fitness update ahead of England showdown

Argentina have been handed a significant boost ahead of their World Cup semi-final showdown against England on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi, Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes all passed fit to face the Three Lions.

The current holders were forced into extra-time by unfancied Switzerland before strikers Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez dug them out of a hole in the quarter-finals.

Prior to the Swiss clash, Argentina only narrowly avoided upsets at the hands of Cape Verde and Egypt as they prepare to face Thomas Tuchel’s men in Atlanta for a place in Sunday’s final.

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, the heat, the travel, the extra match of this year’s 48-team World Cup and the two extra-time periods are all ‘taking their toll’ on Lionel Scaloni’s 2022-winning squad.

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Indeed, Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero and Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes both had to be replaced in extra-time against the Swiss, while it’s stated that other players also raised concerns about potential injuries.

Argentina’s captain and talisman Messi, meanwhile, received a heavy blow to his right eye following a challenge from Sunderland star Granit Xhaka midway through the second half and was pictured feeling the area, showing signs of discomfort.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is also joint-top scorer with Kylian Mbappe at the World Cup, was left bloodied by the collision and was seen receiving on-field treatment from Argentina’s medical staff.

Argentina trio given all-clear for England clash

However, it’s claimed that Argentina have been given ‘good news’ after their marathon clash with the Swiss in Kansas, with no player finishing the match injured.

Indeed, it’s stated that both Romero and Paredes came off ‘exhausted’, which is no surprise with the former seeing as how he failed to finish the season with Tottenham, but ‘without any physical problems. As for Messi, any pain the Inter Miami star had been feeling quickly subsided as the minutes passed.

As it stands, all three players are expected to feature against England for the right to face either France or Spain in the final.

Argentina’s squad will train again at their Kansas City training base on Monday before making the trip to Atlanta, where they will hold their first practice on Tuesday.

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As for England, both Declan Rice and Ezri Konza are expected to be fit and available for the last-four contest.

Arsenal star Rice had been suffering with a sickness bug prior to the Norway clash and was taken off at half-time, although Tuchel revealed that was partly a tactical decision.

Konza, meanwhile, was cramping in his hamstring, so there are no concerns going forward for the Aston Villa man.