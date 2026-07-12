Lionel Messi is ready for a “special” World Cup semi-final against England, who he feels are a “powerhouse” despite never having played them.

Messi’s Argentina will face the Three Lions in the World Cup semi-final. England saw off Norway in the quarters, while the Argentinians defeated Switzerland.

The four teams now left in the tournament – with Spain and France on the other side of the draw – are the four favourites from before a ball was kicked, and the four best-ranked teams in the world.

Messi has never played against England, but feels they’re a force to be reckoned with.

He told ESPN Argentina: “Obviously, playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special. Personally, it’s the first time I’m going to play against them. I’ve played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too.

“And we’ll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semifinal against a powerhouse, a great team, and we’ll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again.”

Messi also touched on the infamous Hand Of God game in 1986, in which Diego Maradona scored against England with a punch in the World Cup quarter-finals.

“Everything I have seen and remember [about Argentina vs. England from 1986] is from videos and images that Argentinians constantly watch and relive. But I think this group is used to playing football matches regardless of the opponent,” he said.

Messi has form on his side

Messi is one of the form players in this summer’s World Cup, with eight goals and two assists. Semi-final opponents Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are both on six goals and an assist apiece.

But it’s not only Messi’s form in the tournament which could stand him in good stead, but his form against English systems.

While he’s never played against the Three Lions, he has a tremendous record against most English teams he’s played against at club level.

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In 36 appearances, he has 27 goals and six assists.

Arsenal and Manchester City have been hit particularly hard by Messi during his career, with a cumulative 16 goals and three assists coming against them.

While those have evidently not been of late, as Messi has been playing in the USA since 2023, that he’s had good success against England’s top two clubs from last season might well give him confidence.

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