Whatever story Lionel Messi writes at these finals, one of the greatest players of all time was just a supporting act in the fairy tale of this and many other World Cups.

Cape Verde, the tiny cluster of islands off the coast of Africa with a population smaller than Bradford, will be the nation forever associated with the 2026 finals.

Like Cameroon at Italia ’90, Argentina won’t forget the Blue Sharks. Whoever the defending champions face in the United States in the coming fortnight, they won’t be pushed like they were in the last 32 in Miami.

After Messi opened the scoring, the assumption everywhere but within the Cape Verde ranks was once Argentina got one, more would follow. Argentina themselves seemed to lean into the inevitability of it all, but instead of cruising into the last 16, Messi and his men were put through the ringer by the 64th-best team in the world.

The cojones on Cape Verde! Evident not just in their refusal to be beaten, but the bravery in their play and approach that should shame other nations with far greater pedigree and resources.

If you slept through the game of the tournament so far, do not assume that Cape Verde simply sat in and frustrated Argentina.

Sure, they did, but only when absolutely necessary. And when they had to, their individual stoicism was matched only by their collective synchronicity.

Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper made numerous big saves while winning a running battle with Messi in the second half, but Argentina needed Emiliano Martinez to bail them out too, especially late on when Cape Verde sought a third leveller.

In and out of possession, Bubista’s Blue Sharks are an exceptionally coached side, with technical quality befitting of the stage, despite the FA Cup third-round feel this match up prompted.

We ought to have known that by now, given how they qualified for the finals and the manner of their progress this far, but we can all be forgiven for still being drunk on the novelty of Cape Verde bloodying the noses of three World Cup winners in Spain, Uruguay and Argentina.

Anyway, in addition to their bravery in possession from the back, goals of the quality Cape Verde put past Martinez would have prompted the same shrieks as if they were scored by Mbappe or Ronaldo.

The first was finished by Deroy Duarte, currently of Ludogorets in Bulgaria, his low shot through Lisandro Martinez’s legs coming after he was found in the box when Ryan Mendes dissected Facundo Medina.

Brilliant goal though it was, that and every goal scored at this World Cup will be shaded by Sidny Cabral’s stunner in extra-time.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT! 😱 Sidny Cabral’s SUBLIME curler gets Cape Verde back on terms pic.twitter.com/JjrJH9zick — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 4, 2026

The Trabzonspor full-back almost lashed in another from an identical area on the corner of the box but Martinez heeded his warning to make a fabulous save with moments left as Cape Verde chased another equaliser after Cristian Romero’s scabby winner.

For that, Argentina may never be more grateful at this World Cup. Their celebrations among friends in Messi’s home from home, exuberant through their exhaustion, illustrated their delight at finally seeing off the most stubborn foe they might face.

Lionel Scaloni tried and failed to keep a lid on his relief. The Argentina coach looked like he might cry when Romero’s head found the net via Diney Borges’ hand. Evidently, the prospect of this weekend returning to Buenos Aires a beaten team was not lost on Scaloni. Instead, it’s on to Dallas where they will face Egypt.

What next for Cape Verde? As debutants on this stage, their achievements ought to create an incredible legacy for this team and, we hope, even brighter prospects for the ones who follow.

These Blue Sharks won’t simply disappear from view. Recruiting from World Cup is always risky but surely more than one of their players – Villarreal’s Logan Costa didn’t feature for a minute at the tournament – will be playing in the top five European leagues in the not-too-distant future.

You can bet there is a chief executive somewhere in Europe or MLS willing to ride the Vozinha wave with the Cape Verde keeper without a club to return to. And we’d certainly be here for it.