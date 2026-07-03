Tottenham will let a star leave after telling him the opposite of late

Tottenham will “reluctantly allow” Lucas Bergvall to leave the club, as per insider Pete O’Rourke, just days after reportedly telling him otherwise.

Spurs have gone huge in the summer transfer window. They have officially signed Mateus Fernandes, paying £85million for the former West Ham man’s transfer, and they’re following it with the snare of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, for a fee rising to £100million.

That will immediately become one of the Premier League’s most exciting midfields, but Tottenham have been hamstrung in that one of their most promising midfield stars wants to leave the club.

Bergvall has told them of his desire to exit, feeling there’s no obvious route into Roberto De Zerbi’s side after he started just one of the seven games the Italian took charge of last season – and the new recruits should only make that harder.

And while reports of late suggested Spurs have told Bergvall he’s going nowhere, O’Rourke suggests they’re open to selling.

He told Football Insider: “Bergvall himself has indicated that he would like to leave Tottenham this summer for a new challenge.

“Tottenham reluctantly would allow him to move on for the right offer, and they’ve obviously spent big in midfield with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes on the verge of joining the club as well so that would likely push Lucas Bergvall down the pecking order.

“With this big transfer outlay, Spurs are going to have to balance the books, so selling somebody like Bergvall, who they’ll make a big profit on having signed him from Sweden, I think could be smart business.”

Bergvall going nowhere?

That’s quite the contrast from the recent reports, suggesting Bergvall had been told he’ll be a valued member of the Spurs squad next season.

Insider Michael Bridge has suggested that both are true – the Swede has been told he’s not leaving, but offers might be listened to.

He wrote: ‘Understand Lucas Bergvall has been told he’s not leaving Spurs.

‘The 20-year-old midfielder had made the club aware of his desire to move on in search of a fresh start due to concerns over his first-team involvement.

‘Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs that have a strong interest in the Sweden international, who has five years left on his deal. #THFC.

‘Worth adding (my opinion) if Spurs received a large offer for Bergvall they’d surely consider it.

‘De Zerbi likes the player. Let’s see.’

De Zerbi’s desire to keep Bergvall was not evident when he gave him just 113 minutes – and two games in which he never got on at all – in the manager’s Tottenham spell so far.

And while there’s some darkness over what is going on with the Swede, a previous report has suggested he’d be available for £45million.

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