Roy Keane has revealed whether he thinks England will win the World Cup following their 2-1 win over Norway in the quarter-finals.

On Saturday evening, England edged past Norway after extra-time to book their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

The Three Lions had star performer Jude Bellingham to thank for progressing because the midfielder scored his fifth and sixth goals at the tournament as his side battled back from behind to beat Norway.

Bellingham and Kane have carried England at the World Cup, with Declan Rice among those who have arguably performed below expectations.

Against Norway, Rice was withdrawn at half-time because he was visibly struggling after heading into the game with a knock and illness.

Speaking on Rice, Keane has explained why he thinks the Arsenal star may have reached the “tipping point”.

“I always think when you get viruses that you are a bit rundown and you are feeling not great about yourself,” Keane said on Stick to Football.

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“That’s when you pick up these viruses or these bugs, he’s not at his strongest.

“When you’re a little but rundown, that’s when something gets to you. He couldn’t raise a gallop could he?

“He’s not a robot. There’s been lots of pressure and over the last few years, going back to his West Ham days, he never misses a game. At some stage there’s a tipping point.

“I know at Arsenal there’s different demands and he had a run in Europe, they had a run in the two cup competitions, the pressure of trying to win the league, he’s a big player for England… and again, he never misses a game.

“I can’t imagine him missing too many training sessions and he’s not a robot so come this stage of the season he’s probably thinking, “I’m running on fumes now”, and that’s what it is.”

“They’re still short…”

It remains to be seen whether Rice will be fit enough to feature against Argentina in the semi-finals, but Keane thinks England are “still short” regardless and won’t win the World Cup.

“We said at the start of the tournament that players will go down, you might miss a Rice, somebody will get suspended,” Keane added.

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“Lads will come into the team and do a big job for you. Some of the fringe players will step in and if Rice does miss out, somebody will step in. That’s the nature of the game.

“I still think they’ll come up short even with Rice. They’re still short.”

Still, Keane has praised England boss Thomas Tuchel for “taking the initiative” to impact games with substitutions and tactical switches.

“He doesn’t wait [to make changes], though, the manager, so credit to him for that,” Keane continued.

“The top managers don’t wait, they gamble. How many times have you been at a match and you’re going, ‘What are they waiting for?’, and he just takes the initiative.

“The goal on half-time will have helped, obviously, with the mindset, the feeling of the dressing room, but he doesn’t mess about.”

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