England are World Cup semi-finalists. It’s coming home, lads.

Djed Spence’s cameo off the bench was incredible, Marc Guehi and John Stones kept Erling Haaland quiet for almost two hours, and Jude Bellingham might just be the greatest to ever do it.

Here are our player ratings from Norway 1 England 2.

Jordan Pickford

On the day Pickford became England’s highest-capped player at the World Cup, the first thing he had to do was come out for a Martin Odegaard through ball, showing excellent anticipation to claim confidently. Was alert again after John Stones gave the ball away in a very dangerous position, scooping up the ball to save his teammate. Erling Haaland’s first effort on target was comfortably saved and the Everton goalkeeper quickly looked to spring an attack before Harry Kane gave the ball away. Seconds later, he was picking the ball out of his net.

Now then. Pickford won’t want to see that goal again. Thankfully, it didn’t matter in the end as England won, but every goalkeeper will be disappointed in themselves to concede from the position Andreas Schjelderup scored from. It was a rasping strike but Pickford does not cover himself in glory.

He reacted well as social media poked fun at his ‘T-Rex arms’ but was not forced to make any truly testing saves. An awkward parry led to a Norway goal that was disallowed for a foul from Haaland on Elliot Anderson and Kristoffer Ajer also hit the bar from a Pickford punch.

Ezri Konsa

Could have been tighter to Schjelderup for Norway’s opener. Wasn’t the most convincing performance but Konsa is a centre-back playing on the right, which is important to remember. But are too many opposition chances coming from his side?

Lasted 89 minutes, coming off for Morgan Rogers. He did look absolutely knackered, to be fair.

Marc Guehi

Had so much of the ball before the first hydration break. After that, possession evened itself out a bit and it was more about Guehi’s defensive responsibilities than what he did in possession.

There were two scary moments for England when Guehi was on the ground rather than defending a Norway attack, first leading to a huge two-on-one opportunity that Alexander Sorloth spurned despite having actual Erling Haaland in a scoring position. If that were Haaland or Martin Odegaard on the ball, England probably would have conceded. He was again nowhere to be seen for a Norway attack that substitute Oscar Bobb wasted, again looking indecisive in possession to avoid Guehi being punished for staying down.

At 2-1 up, Guehi put his body on the line to block an Antonio Nusa shot, using his experience to tuck his arms in perfectly to avoid any chance of a handball and penalty. A good performance from a player who was an injury doubt 48 hours ago.

John Stones

His dodgy touch after receiving a Konsa pass in traffic was an awfully scary moment as Haaland looked to capitalise, but Pickford let him off. This came after his first piece of defending actually prevented Haaland from getting the ball in behind, though he had a poor Sorloth pass to thank.

The fact Stones lasted the full 120 minutes is an achievement in itself and to make a point nobody really cares about right now, will entice clubs who are looking to sign him as a free agent.

When England had a lead to protect, Stones was getting his head on crosses and keeping the ball away from Pickford’s goal. It was a top performance from a player who proved a point against Norway.

Also, you get the feeling that the more quiet Haaland is, the more inevitable he is. It’s eerie, but when he finishes the match without a single big chance – which is what happened – or doesn’t take the one that comes his way, you have to praise the opposition centre-backs. Stones and Guehi passed a colossal test.

Nico O’Reilly

Miscontrolled a fizzed Noni Madueke cross but that moment came from good link-up with his left-flank partner Anthony Gordon. Faced a very different proposition when ex-Manchester City teammate Oscar Bobb replaced Sorloth.

Was substituted for Djed Spence in the 86th minute. Not his best game, really, but hardly a performance that will see O’Reilly dropped for the semi-final.

Elliot Anderson

Was finding some very nice passes in between the lines early on, showing plenty of positivity, but after Declan Rice came off at half-time, Anderson had a difficult period, which was not his fault.

Until Reece James came on to offer some midfield support, Anderson looked quite isolated and there was one alarming moment when Norway easily broke England’s 1-4 press led by Harry Kane and as Anderson veered wide, there was a huge gap in the midfield for a Norway player to maraud into with the ball.

When Thomas Tuchel tweaked things, Anderson had such a composed performance that often flies under the radar. He was more quiet, which as a No.6, means he was actually bloody brilliant. What an important player he has already become for England.

Declan Rice

Rice was f***ed. His set-piece delivery was flat, slow and simply pants. Speaking of pants, he has been pooping in his all week thanks to a stomach bug, and you could tell. Bringing him off at half-time was a difficult decision for Tuchel to make, but was definitely the right one. Eberechi Eze on for Rice might have been the wrong decision and although the system had something to say about it, the Arsenal midfielder’s absence was telling. Still, Tuchel eventually got the balance right with some tweaks in the second half.

Noni Madueke

Surprisingly given the nod ahead of Bukayo Saka, Madueke made a few mistakes that stopped England from posing an offensive threat, such as an offside that Lee Dixon described as “inexcusable”. His very first moment on the ball summed him up, looking direct and dangerous against his opposite number but blazing a right-footed cross over the bar and out for a goal kick. Did create a decent chance with a fizzed cross that any defensive touch might have led to an own goal, but his first half performance was not enough to keep him on the pitch any longer as Arsenal teammate Saka was introduced.

Jude Bellingham

Give this man the knighthood he clearly deserves. England’s best player at this World Cup and a man clearly built for the biggest of moments. Playing for Real Madrid has helped him in that regard and after scoring a brace in the last 16 against Mexico, Bellingham did the same against Norway to fire England into the last four.

Took his first goal brilliantly, bullying his way through the Norway defence and scoring across Orjan Nyland with his left foot, which he might have liked even more knowing Nyland used to play for Aston Villa. It was almost like a five-a-side goal the way he took on the last line. Simply stupendous.

Aside from his two goals, Bellingham was everything for England once again, pressing relentlessly deep into second half injury-time, almost getting a Norwegian sent off from his pressure. He is so important for this team and the fact some people were calling for him to be dropped before the tournament is beyond hilarious. When Kane is quiet, Bellingham steps up. And right now, Bellingham is never quiet, so if both are at their very best against Argentina or Switzerland in the next round, England will become World Cup finalists.

That’s all hypothetical, mind, and in the now, we are waxing lyrical about Bellingham’s performance against Norway and his two goals, both brilliant in their own right. Nyland’s failure to clutch Morgan Rogers’ speculative shot saw Mr. Clutch himself react quickest to slide the ball in for England’s winner. It was elite anticipation that Haaland would have been proud of. But his ability to show up and be so alert whether it’s the first or 101st minute is what separates Bellingham from so many players.

Came off for Big Dan Burn with 10 minutes remaining in extra time. Player of the match. England’s player of the tournament.

Anthony Gordon

Was struggling to take on his man until he eventually beat his man and delivered a perfect pass into Bellingham, whose bursting run led to England’s equaliser. It was the Barcelona to Real Madrid link-up England fans didn’t know they needed.

After that, Gordon looked like he had the beating of Julian Ryerson every time and then Fredrik Aursnes, but was unfortunately substituted after the second half hydration break. The winger might not have been sacrificed for the necessary James substitution if substituting off a sub wasn’t the most brutal thing in football, because Eze coming off was probably the right thing to do from a tactical point of view.

Harry Kane

His first sight of goal was a free-kick on the edge of the box that he blasted over. It was a quiet start, quiet middle, and quiet finish. Despite this, Kane still managed to register an ‘Error led to goal’ after going down too easily and staying down as Norway scored. The England captain thought he was fouled but he was not. Deep into first half stoppage-time, Kane had the ball in the net with a delightful dink but went too early for a sublime Bellingham pass. That wasn’t a vintage Kane performance, but seriously who cares? The fact he was poor makes Bellingham’s standout performance all the more impressive.

Eberechi Eze

Came on for a dying Rice at half time. As noted already, the change was probably wrong but it was a system issue, not a personnel one. The much more forward-thinking Eze being on the pitch over Rice gave Norway captain Martin Odegaard so much more of the ball. He ran the game until Tuchel fixed things, dictating play with immense freedom and looking like creating a Norway winner. But this is not Norway player ratings. Eze did fine, often showing the utmost composure when on the ball and in tight spaces. Being trusted as Rice’s replacement will feel good as well.

Bukayo Saka

Perhaps coming on for Madueke at the break was the plan all along, with extra-time a possibility. If it was the plan, then fair play, Tommy T.

Was pretty quiet for a while but an incredibly enticing ball that came agonisingly close to curling into the back post reminded us of the quality Saka possesses. His end product is in a different stratosphere to Madueke’s and while his explosiveness is not what it was, he showed how dangerous he can be when he takes on his man. There was some elite play to squeeze into the box and drill a perfect low cross in, only for Kane not to be in the right position for once. Again showed great skill to cut in and shoot rather than pass, but his strike was tame. Saka was instantly given another chance to score from Djed Spence’s rebounded shot, getting the power right but shooting straight at Nyland’s chest.

While Saka didn’t score or assist, he showed what we long for from him in parts of that game.

Reece James

Came on for the ‘fourth quarter’ to add a set-piece threat that England lacked without Rice and plug a gap in the middle of the park. Had a nervous start with a short pass that almost led to a Norway chance but settled nicely, executing his role well while showing his versatility and playing a big part in getting England over the line.

Djed Spence

Blimey. What a cameo.

Tottenham’s slogan is ‘To dare is to do’ and Spence remembered that when he came on for O’Reilly in the 86th minute, producing a very daring performance from left-back. He was brilliant under pressure, pressed relentlessly, even sprinting to block a Nyland pass. Thought he won a penalty but ‘Trossard ref’ overturned his decision. It was a debatable one but the precedent was set with Kylian Mbappe’s penalty claim against Senegal – you can’t initiate the contact as an attacking player.

We loved Spence’s performance. He was so direct and unfazed by everything. You really need players like that. He was incredible.

Morgan Rogers

Won’t get an assist for Bellingham’s winner but his shot led to Nyland’s fumble and the go-ahead goal in extra time. Once again, Rogers did his job to get England over the line.

Dan Burn

Had the honour of replacing Sir Jude Bellingham with ten minutes of extra time left. Got his massive head in the way a couple of times, winning one header right before the full-time whistle.