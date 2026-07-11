The 2026 World Cup quarter-final tie between Norway and England at the Miami Stadium on Saturday could be postponed due to soaring temperatures, according to a report.

England are due to take on Norway for a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup in a few hours’ time.

The quarter-final tie between the two European clubs is scheduled to kick off at 10pm UK time on Saturday.

The match will be held at the Miami Stadium, but according to The Daily Mail, the tie could be delayed or even postponed due to high temperatures in Miami.

Norway vs England could be postponed

The report has stated: ‘England‘s crucial World Cup quarter-final showdown against Norway in Miami is at risk of being delayed or even postponed due to soaring temperatures across South Florida.

‘A major heat risk has been declared in South Florida with temperatures said to be rising to 29-32°C – with a realfeel of up to 44 °C – by the time today’s game is due to kick off at 5pm in Miami (10pm UK time).’

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The Daily Mail has reported that, according to FIFPRO advice, football matches should be delayed or postponed if the local temperature goes above 28°C.

The City of Miami has also warned of severe temperatures and has issued a health advisory.

They posted on X at 1:19pm UK time on July 11: ‘Major HeatRisk is in effect across much of South Florida today.

‘High temperatures and humidity can increase the risk of heat-related illness.

‘Stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and spend time in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

READ MORE: Sam Allardyce tells Thomas Tuchel to make ‘bold’ change for England vs Norway – ‘it’s a big decision’

‘Stay informed.’

City of Miami added at 3:09pm UK time on July 11: ‘Extreme heat season is here in Miami

‘Drink plenty of water, stay in the shade, and take breaks from the sun during the hottest hours of the day.

‘Don’t forget your sunscreen and light, breathable outfits”

Erling Haaland says England under pressure

Norway and England have been two of the best teams at the 2026 World Cup.

The match will see two of the best strikers in the world go head-to-head, with Erling Haaland set to start for Norway and Harry Kane leading the line for England.

Ahead of the tie, Haaland said that the pressure is all on Thomas Tuchel’s England.

When asked is all the pressure is on England, the Manchester City striker said: “Yes, definitely.

“I think there’s some clear favourites out there, England’s one of them.”

Speaking to journalists, Haaland added: “I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads.

“Yeah, they [England fans] should be confident of progressing, definitely. It’s England.”

Man City striker Haaland has scored seven goals in four matches for Norway at the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Kane, who won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich last season, has scored six goals in five appearances for England at the World Cup.

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