Newcastle United have reportedly opened talks to beat Leeds United to the signing of Zion Suzuki after Aston Villa hijacked their deal for Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi.

The Geordies had a rough time last summer as they were forced to sell Alexander Isak, while they missed out on some of their top targets like Hugo Ekitike to other clubs.

And things are repeating themselves again for Newcastle this summer with Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali departing, while Bruno Guimaraes wants to leave for Arsenal.

Liverpool, like last summer, also swooped in for one of their top targets, as the Reds completed a deal for Spain international Victor Munoz from Osasuna last month.

And, yesterday, it was revealed by widespread reports that Aston Villa have snuck in front of them for Freiburg star Manzambi, who was apparently on course to join the Magpies.

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano gave more details on Aston Villa’s hijack of the Manzambi deal on his YouTube channel.

READ: Sudden twist in Guimaraes to Arsenal saga after agreement as Staveley conversation emerges

Romano said: “Keep an eye on Aston Villa because they have been very attentive to the situation of Joan Manzambi.

“Newcastle and Freiburg had a verbal agreement on a €60 million transfer fee. Club to club, the deal had been agreed for three or four days.

“But Newcastle were waiting on the player. The message they kept receiving from Manzambi and his representatives was that they wanted to wait until Switzerland’s World Cup campaign had ended before making a final decision.

“To Newcastle, that answer already sounded a little strange. They were very confident because the agreement with Freiburg was done. They were planning the medical, the travel and the contract signing.

“Then Aston Villa entered the race. Villa are ready to match Newcastle’s proposal, offer the player a better financial package and Champions League football. They are now close to reaching a full agreement with all parties to bring Manzambi to Villa Park under Unai Emery.

“The hijack is on the verge of being completed because my understanding is that Newcastle are leaving the race. They believe the player is not going to commit. They waited for an answer, but the player kept taking his time, so this move is no longer happening.”

Could Newcastle complete a hijack of their own?

But now Newcastle stage a hijack of their own with the Geordies expressing their interest in signing top Leeds United transfer target Zion Suzuki.

TEAMtalk recently insisted that Leeds ‘have not been completely ruled out of the race to secure the services’ despite Japan goalkeeper Suzuki ‘turning down their proposed move at this stage’.

READ: Man Utd react after Newcastle enquire about signing £60m midfielder

It is understood that interest from Champions League clubs has made Suzuki wary about a move to Leeds and will not commit to the Yorkshire outfit for the time being.

Newcastle don’t have Champions League football next season either but The Chronicle have claimed that the Geordies are ‘being offered the Japan star as they look to secure a new No 1’.

It is claimed that ‘the player’s agency has been in touch with Newcastle and a discussion has taken place’ with Nick Pope attracting interest from newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

The report adds: ‘He is valued at around £17m and is within budget for the Magpies with wages not thought to be a problem. However, with competition for his services, United will need to make a quick call.

‘James Trafford remains their first choice to fill the No 1 spot but the Man City man remains on international duty with England. He doesn’t want to talk about his future until after the tournament, and has a new manager at the Etihad in Enzo Maresca who he will need conversations with.’

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