Manchester United have rejected Newcastle United’s enquiry for Mason Mount, with manager Michael Carrick deciding that the midfielder will stay at Old Trafford, according to a report.

Mount has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Chelsea for a total of £60million.

The England international midfielder was then Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag’s first signing of the summer of 2023 and was expected to be a massive success at Old Trafford.

However, Mount has been unlucky with injuries during his time at Man Utd, and there have also been managerial changes and competition for places at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old England international midfielder has made 72 appearances for the Man Utd first team so far in his career, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in the process.

Newcastle United want to sign Mason Mount

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are among the clubs that want to sign Mount from Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

READ: Spurs transfer frenzy threatens unbeatable Chelsea record with expensive steps down

The Magpies, who have lost winger Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and midfielder Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur already this summer, have enquired Mount.

Aston Villa and Fulham, too, have asked about Mount, according to the reliable transfer news outlet, and so have Inter Milan, Napoli and RB Leipzig.

However, Man Utd have rejected all those advances and have made it clear that Mount will stay at Old Trafford for the 2026/27 campaign.

Michael Carrick wants Mason Mount stay at Man Utd

The 27-year-old, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2020/21, is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2028, with the Red Devils having the option to extend it by another year.

TEAMtalk has reported that Man Utd manager Michael Carrick is ‘a huge admirer’ of Mount and wants the midfielder to stay at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: The top 20 biggest transfers of the summer 2026 window…

Carrick, who led Man Utd to Champions League qualification for next season, believes that in Mount, ‘there is still a top-class player waiting to emerge once he is able to enjoy an uninterrupted run of fitness’.

The report has added: ‘The Man Utd boss values Mount’s intelligence, tactical flexibility and work ethic, while the midfielder also remains a hugely popular figure within the dressing room.’

Mason Greenwood will not make Man Utd return

While Man Utd have made it clear that Mount is not leaving, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have also decided against bringing Mason Greenwood back to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have a buy-back option in Greenwood’s contract at Marseille, but, as expected, the Premier League giants will not trigger it, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Greenwood is now set to leave Ligue 1 side Marseille for Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Mason Greenwood, Olympique Marseille have accepted all terms offered by Fenerbahce.

“So, the agreement, Olympique Marseille Fenerbahce for Mason Greenwood is also done.

“What happened today is that Olympique Marseille made sure Manchester United were informed about the agreement.

“Manchester United not only have a sell-on clause, but also have a buy-back clause.

“So, Man Utd technically could say, okay, we want the player back, we can match the offer, and we want the player back.

“But this is not happening.

“Manchester United are not matching the offer.

“So, now it’s about fixing the final cost of the deal.

“When I mean the final cost, is not the salary, not the length of the contract, but the extra cost of the deal on player side and then it’s expected also in this case, the final greenlight from Greenwood to proceed with the ‘Here we go’.

“So, Mason Greenwood very close to Fenerbahce.

“Marseille gave the greenlight, now waiting for the final greenlight from the player and also from his camp in order to proceed with this one.”

Romano posted on X at 6:44pm on July 12: “Manchester United informed OM they do NOT trigger the buy back clause for Mason Greenwood.

“Fenerbahce and Olympique Marseille now set for formal steps ahead of Greenwood deal full agreement & travel to Istanbul.

“Man Utd to get over £10m from sell-on clause.”

READ NEXT: World Cup offers disturbing glimpse into Man Utd future as stadium plans ignore Old Trafford legacy