Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing personal terms with Diego Daguerre, as new Blues manager Xabi Alonso gets involved in a deal to sign the Cerro Largo forward as a potential replacement for Alejandro Garnacho, according to a report.

Garnacho’s days at Chelsea are numbered, with the former Manchester United winger set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international winger joined Chelsea from Man Utd in the summer of 2025, but he failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Garnacho made 43 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, scoring just eight goals and providing only four assists.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported last week that Chelsea have decided to sell Garnacho this summer, with new manager Alonso backing the club’s owners, BlueCo, in their stance.

Romano posted on X at 12:37pm on July 11: “Understand Chelsea value Garnacho at €50m for clubs abroad and £45m for PL clubs.

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“#CFC ready to let him leave on permanent deal this summer.

“Garnacho is NOT training under Xabi Alonso as Chelsea work closely with his camp to find solution on exit, same as Andrey Santos.”

It has now emerged that Alonso has already decided on a replacement for Garnacho.

Chelsea linked with Diego Daguerre

According to Alex Goldberg, Alonso wants Chelsea to sign Diego Daguerre in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are said to be close to agreeing personal terms with the 21-year-old Uruguayan forward.

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Daguerre’s club, Cerro Largo, want £3million for Daguerre, according to Goldberg, who has 48,000 followers on X and does a podcast with Troy Deeney and Asmir Begovic.

Goldberg posted on X at 12:35am on July 13: “EXCL: Chelsea close to agreeing personal terms with Cerro Largo attacker, Diego Daguerre.

“21yo handpicked by Xabi Alonso to replace Alejandro Garnacho.

“Chelsea offered Garnacho in return but Uruguayan side have no interest.

“Want £3m instead.”

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